Guilty: Police conduct investigator fined after unlawfully obtaining sensitive case details

An investigator for the police complaints watchdog has pleaded guilty to unlawfully obtaining sensitive personal data.

Mohammed Ejaz, 42, from Bradford worked for the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which is responsible for investigating the most serious complaints and conduct matters involving the police. This includes cases where there is an indication that police contact (direct or indirect) may have caused or contributed to a death.

Following our investigation, Ejaz pleaded guilty at a hearing on 15 July at Leeds Crown Court to unlawfully obtaining personal information.

Ejaz, a lead IOPC investigator, sent an email to his private Hotmail account containing restricted, sensitive information. This included recordings of 999 calls which had been referred to the IOPC and were related to an incident which resulted in death.

He has been fined £200 and ordered to pay £2,000 costs.

ICO Head of Investigations Andy Curry yesterday said: