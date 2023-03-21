National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Gun and ammunition importer jailed
A Czech man involved in the importation of a semi-automatic gun and live ammunition into the UK has been sentenced following a National Crime Agency investigation.
Radek Dobias, 42, formerly of Sunlight Street, Anfield, Liverpool, was handed a 12-year and nine month jail term recently (18 March 2023) at Manchester Crown Court.
In April 2018, Border Force officers at the port of Dover discovered a Slovakian-made Grand Power Stribog SR9A2 rifle and 465 rounds of ammunition concealed in foam in a van.
The van driver said he knew nothing about the lethal haul, and had been to the Czech Republic to collect a racing buggy for his boss.
NCA forensic officers found Dobias’s DNA on the recovered firearm, but he was not in the UK at the time.
He was tracked down in the Czech Republic and after serving a four-year sentence for unrelated theft, criminal damage and forgery offences, he flew into Manchester Airport in March 2022.
NCA officers were waiting for him and he was arrested.
Dobias was charged with attempting to import a firearm and ammunition, and pleaded guilty at Manchester Crown Court on 30 November last year.
NCA Branch Commander Mark Howes recently said:
“Radek Dobias played an integral role in this importation attempt, with evidence showing he handled the gun and ammunition personally.
“These items had the potential to cause serious injury and death, and the group had imported enough ammunition to do untold damage if used on the streets.
“Tackling the criminal trade in firearms is a priority for the NCA, and we work closely with Border Force and international partners to disrupt their flow into the UK.”
Dobias’s criminal associate, Marek Platko, 32, of Pinehurst Road, Anfield, Liverpool, was arrested at Liverpool John Lennon Airport two days after the seizure as he flew in from Prague.
He was convicted of importing a firearm and ammunition by a jury at Canterbury Crown Court in December 2018 and sentenced to 22 years imprisonment.
The van driver was cleared of the same charge.
Original article link: https://nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/gun-and-ammunition-importer-jailed
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Sex offender threatened kids into keeping abuse a secret21/03/2023 10:33:00
A man from Manchester who sexually assaulted two children has been jailed for eight years and six months following a National Crime Agency investigation.
Child rapist who inflicted decades long catalogue of abuse jailed20/03/2023 11:15:00
A Lincolnshire man who raped and sexually assaulted children as young as seven over a 23-year period has been jailed for 25 years.
One of the UK’s most wanted is jailed for 12 years17/03/2023 16:10:00
A criminal who went on the run for eight years over his role in a large-scale international drug trafficking plot has been jailed for 12 years.
Operation Venetic: £30k a week drugs boss jailed17/03/2023 14:15:00
A drugs boss who boasted he could make £30,000 a week and specialised in adulterating cocaine for organised crime groups across the country has been jailed for 19 years and six months.
Further arrest by NCA over suspected people smuggling via small boats16/03/2023 09:25:00
A fifth man has been arrested as part of a National Crime Agency investigation into a group alleged to have smuggled migrants from Belgium to the UK in boats.
Five members of people smuggling crime group found guilty of using refrigerated lorry to transport migrants from France15/03/2023 13:25:00
Five members of an organised crime group have been found guilty of smuggling migrants into the UK in the back of a refrigerated lorry through Portsmouth port.
Americans who tried to smuggle drugs into Heathrow handed jail sentences14/03/2023 13:25:00
Two US nationals who attempted to bring suitcases full of cannabis into the UK through Heathrow airport have been handed jail sentences.
Network behind £70m criminal money laundering service dismantled13/03/2023 16:15:00
Ten members of a network who laundered £70m for organised criminals have now been sentenced.