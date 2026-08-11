National Crime Agency
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Gun obsessive jailed for printing 3D firearm
A man who was obsessed by guns has been jailed for 3D printing a firearm, following a National Crime Agency investigation.
David Boylett was just 15 minutes away from completing the build of a 3D printed gun when NCA officers raided his home in Telford, Shropshire.
As well as the partially completed firearm, investigators also found an array of firearms components, tools and two 3D printers.
Forensics experts later confirmed the unemployed 62-year-old only needed an additional 15 minutes to remove excess polymer and make the weapon function fully.
Analysis of Boylett’s computer and memory card revealed the intensity of his gun obsession.
Piles of documents were found on converting firearms, making ammunition and using 3D printers. One folder titled ‘naughty stuff’ contained instructional videos for the same model of firearm seized from his property.
Boylett’s mobile phone also contained a video of his 3D printer producing one of the firearm components of the type recovered from his property.
NCA firearms experts used the recovered files to print the remaining parts required to complete the firearm and conducted a successful test fire.
A powerful air rifle and ammunition were also recovered from the scene, as well as a shotgun part which was stolen from a vehicle in Herefordshire in April 2012.
Boylett was arrested in July 2021.
In January 2026, he pleaded guilty to attempting to possess a component part of a prohibited firearm; possessing ammunition and an overpowered air rifle without a licence.
Yesterday (Monday 10 August), at Shrewsbury Crown Court, he was sentenced to four and a half years in jail.
NCA Senior Investigating Officer Niall Conner yesterday said:
“Boylett was in the process of creating deadly weapons that could have done untold harm to individuals in our communities.
“The depth of his research into 3D printed firearms demonstrates his obsession and intent with the tools in his possession.
“Firearms crime in the UK is among the lowest in the world and we work tirelessly with partners to tackle the threat posed by illegal firearms and to protect the public.”
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/gun-obsessive-jailed-for-printing-3d-firearm
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