Hacked social media accounts used to post indecent images of children

Social media accounts are being hacked and flooded with indecent images of children, potentially causing distress and reputational damage to the account holder. Since January 2022, 325 people have reported falling victim to this type of hack.

New warning issued by Action Fraud.

Analysis of crime reports by the National Fraud Intelligence Bureau indicates that criminals may be targeting social media accounts registered with email addresses that use custom domain names which have expired. Some victims also reported receiving suspicious emails from social media platforms asking them to “verify their account”, with the links in the emails leading to genuine-looking websites that were designed to steal login details.

What you need to do