Action Fraud
|Printable version
Hacked social media accounts used to post indecent images of children
Social media accounts are being hacked and flooded with indecent images of children, potentially causing distress and reputational damage to the account holder. Since January 2022, 325 people have reported falling victim to this type of hack.
New warning issued by Action Fraud.
Analysis of crime reports by the National Fraud Intelligence Bureau indicates that criminals may be targeting social media accounts registered with email addresses that use custom domain names which have expired. Some victims also reported receiving suspicious emails from social media platforms asking them to “verify their account”, with the links in the emails leading to genuine-looking websites that were designed to steal login details.
What you need to do
- If you come across indecent images of children online, report it to the police by calling 101 or visiting your local police station. You should take with you the device you were using when you came across the images.
- Do not, under any circumstances, screenshot, save or share the image. You will not be required to share the images with the police when making a report.
- Use 2-step verification (2SV) to protect your social media accounts. 2SV can keep people from gaining access to your accounts, even if they know your password.
- Ensure your social media accounts use a strong and different password to your other accounts. Combining 3 random words that each mean something to you is a great way to create a password that is easy to remember but hard to crack.
- Victims of account hacking should not pay any ransoms, whether it is monetary or in the form of a ‘testimony’ video.
- If your social media account has been hacked, you should report it to Action Fraud by visiting actionfraud.police.uk, or by calling 0300 123 2040.
Original article link: https://www.actionfraud.police.uk/alert/hacked-social
ActionFraud is the UK’s national fraud and cyber crime reporting centre.
We provide a central point of contact for information about fraud and cyber crime.
The easiest way to report fraud and cyber crime is by using our online reporting tool.Report
Latest News from
Action Fraud
Warning as criminals exploit cost of living crisis to target the public with energy rebate scams07/09/2022 12:05:00
Energy prices are set to increase on 1 October 2022 and in the last two weeks, more than 1,500 reports have been made to the National Fraud Intelligence Bureau (NFIB) about scam emails purporting to be about energy rebates from Ofgem, the independent energy regulator for Great Britain.
Action Fraud partners with SignVideo to make fraud reporting service accessible for British Sign Language users19/08/2022 15:10:00
Action Fraud, the national reporting centre for fraud and cyber crime, has partnered with SignVideo to assist those who are deaf or hard of hearing and use British Sign Language to report fraud.
Action Fraud teams up with SignVideo08/08/2022 10:20:00
Action Fraud is proud to work alongside SignVideo to assist with reporting for deaf or hard of hearing people who use British Sign Language (BSL).
Hacked social media accounts used to post indecent images of children27/07/2022 13:05:00
Social media accounts are being hacked and flooded with indecent images of children, potentially causing distress and reputational damage to the account holder. Action Fraud reports of this nature have been increasing month on month since January 2022 and so far this year, over 60 reports have been received.
‘Friend in need’ scams costs Whatsapp users £1.5 million19/07/2022 10:20:00
A convincing WhatsApp scam where criminals pose as a friend or family member in need has cost victims over £1.5 million this year.
New warning issued as reports of holiday fraud skyrockets by more than 120%23/05/2022 13:20:00
Action Fraud has launched a national awareness campaign to urge the public to think twice before handing over money and personal information when booking holidays.
Protect your loved ones from callous criminals as new tactics used by courier fraudsters unveiled17/05/2022 10:20:00
The son of a victim of courier fraud is urging carers, family and friends of vulnerable people to be on their guard to help prevent their loved ones being exploited by fraudsters.
Ticket to nowhere: don’t let ticket fraudsters take off with your cash11/04/2022 13:20:00
Ticket fraudsters duped victims out of almost £4 million in the last year, as music and entertainment lovers bought tickets for festivals and events online as coronavirus restrictions eased.