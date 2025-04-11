National Ombudsmen
Hackney to review rejected Blue Badge applications from past 16 months following Ombudsman investigation
Drivers in Hackney who have been refused a Blue Badge can apply to have their cases reassessed after the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman found flaws in the local council’s scheme.
The Ombudsman investigated a woman’s complaint that London Borough of Hackney had not renewed her badge, despite evidence she provided including letters of support from her GP and physiotherapist, medication she took for her pain and details of adaptions to her home.
The council invited the woman to its assessment centre where it decided she had not scored enough points to qualify for a renewal of her Blue Badge. It used its own supplementary scoring guidance in making this decision.
The Ombudsman’s investigation found the council’s scoring guidance meant it was very difficult for people with disabilities to qualify for a permit because it required applicants to have multiple ‘factors’. This is contrary to government guidance.
Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman, Ms Amerdeep Somal said:
“Blue Badges can be a lifeline for people with disabilities and mobility issues, offering them an element of freedom and independence by allowing them to park closer to places which they may otherwise not be able to reach.
“Because the council used flawed guidance to assess residents’ Blue Badge applications, it is likely more people in the borough have also been denied a Blue Badge when they would have qualified had Hackney’s guidance followed that of the Government.
“I am pleased the council has now agreed to write to everyone affected since January 2024 and invite them to reapply after it has reviewed its policy.”
The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman remedies injustice and shares learning from investigations to help improve public, and adult social care, services. In this case the council will apologise to the woman and pay her £500 to reflect the distress caused. It will also review her eligibility for a Blue Badge once it has carried out a review of its policy.
The Ombudsman has the power to make recommendations to improve processes for the wider public. In this case the council will review its supplementary guidance given to assessors to ensure it is compatible with Government guidance and its own Mobility Assessment Guidance.
It will also write to all applicants refused a Blue Badge since January 2024 inviting them to reapply.
