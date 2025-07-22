Chartered Trading Standards Institute
Hackney Trading Standards uncover illegal goods costing more than £60,000 in lost revenue
Through four premises raids conducted earlier this week, Hackney Trading Standards seized 33 bags of illicit items that were being illegally sold in high street shops.
The raids saw more than 34,000 illicit cigarettes, 12.4kg of illicit hand rolled tobacco, 7.7kg illicit Shisha, almost 2,000 illicit vapes, and 835 other illicit tobacco products seized.
The raids also uncovered 88 packets of a mixture of Class B and Class C controlled substances, alcohol licencing offences and counterfeit products. In a fruit and veg store, boxes of empty cigarette skins that were ready to be stuffed with tobacco, before being packaged and sold as premium brand cigarettes, lay next to food products.
Aside from the health risks associated with illicit products, the seized goods were worth an estimated £48,000 in unpaid tobacco duties and VAT, whilst costing the local economy more than £60,000 by undercutting law-abiding businesses.
David Hunt, CTSI Lead Officer for Tobacco and Vaping and Senior Trading Standards Officer at Hackney Council, said: “Working on accurate intelligence, and alongside our partners at Hackney Council and the Metropolitan Police, Hackney Trading Standards uncovered a tremendous amount of illicit goods that were being sold in our local shops. I’m very proud of the vital work carried out by the Trading Standards team that have improved the safety of local consumers and helped support the honest businesses that help our local economy to grow.”
If members of the public are concerned or would like some advice, they can contact the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline calling 0808 223 1133 if in England and Wales. If in Scotland, contact Advice Direct Scotland by calling 0808 164 6000, and for Northern Ireland call Consumerline on 0300 123 6262.
Original article link: https://www.tradingstandards.uk/news-policy-campaigns/news-room/2025/hackney-trading-standards-uncover-illegal-goods-costing-more-than-60-000-in-lost-revenue/
