HadUK-Grid: assessing the UK’s climate over time

Every day, weather stations across the UK record the conditions around us.

They measure temperature, rainfall, sunshine, wind and much more, creating a vast collection of observations that helps us understand the weather as it happens.

But weather stations cannot be located everywhere. There is no instrument on every hillside, in every valley or on every street. The observing network also changes over time as stations open, close or move. So how can we bring individual measurements together to understand the climate of the whole country?

The answer is HadUK-Grid.

HadUK-Grid is a digital representation of the UK’s climate, built using observations from hundreds of weather stations. It turns measurements taken at individual locations into a complete and consistent picture covering the country, allowing scientists to examine conditions across space and through time in a consistent manner.

From observing points to a continuous map

To fill the spaces between weather stations, HadUK-Grid uses a commonly-used statistical technique known as interpolation. This extends information from observing sites across the surrounding area and accounts for geographical influences such as distance, terrain, altitude and proximity to the coast.

The result is a continuous map that reflects the varied geography of the UK rather than simply presenting a series of isolated observations. In order to represent the UK on a grid, the dataset divides the country into grid squares measuring one kilometre across. Each square contains a scientifically derived estimate of the climate at that location.

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These estimates cover a broad range of climate variables, including maximum, minimum and mean temperature, rainfall, sunshine and frost days. Because they are brought together in a consistent system, the data can be studied at several different scales. Users can examine local detail, create regional maps or calculate averages for the UK as a whole.

This flexibility is particularly valuable when describing the UK’s climate. A national average temperature, for example, does not mean that every part of the country experienced the same conditions. Instead, it is a spatial average calculated using the grid squares across the UK, summarising a complex national picture in a single statistic.

Putting today’s weather into historical context

HadUK-Grid is not limited to recent conditions. For some climate variables, its records extend back for well over a century, provided there are enough robust observations available. This creates a consistent historical record that is less dependent on the opening or closing of any individual weather station.

That long-term view allows scientists to compare current conditions with the past in a consistent way. It helps provide the evidence behind statements such as “warmest year on record”, “wettest winter” or “sunniest month”. These assessments are not based on one station or one part of the country. They draw on a robust, peer-reviewed method that brings observations together to represent the UK more completely.

The same approach is useful when examining extreme weather. Following a major storm, gridded information can show where the heaviest rain fell, indicate its intensity and place the event in a historical context. This makes HadUK-Grid an important resource for climate monitoring, scientific research and the study of extremes.

READ MORE: The UK land observation network: Underpinning weather and climate understanding

Understanding uncertainty

Like every complex climate dataset, HadUK-Grid has limitations. The density of weather observations varies across the country and has changed over time. Earlier periods generally contain fewer observations, while mountainous areas present particular challenges because conditions can change considerably over short distances.

The dataset is constructed to manage these issues as effectively as scientifically possible.

Connecting the past with the future

HadUK-Grid also provides a bridge between observed climate and future climate projections. By aligning historical information and projections on consistent grid points, researchers can connect what has already happened with what could happen in the future.

In effect, HadUK-Grid is a digital climate map of the UK, bringing together every square, every day and every year for which suitable information is available. Built from real-world weather observations, it transforms thousands of individual measurements into a coherent national record.

That record helps us explain today’s weather, understand past events and monitor how the UK’s climate is changing.

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About this blog

This is the official blog of the Met Office news team, intended to provide journalists and bloggers with the latest weather, climate science and business news, and information from the Met Office.