Attorney General's Office
|Printable version
Hairdresser’s suspended sentence overturned
A hairdresser who sexually assaulted two teenage work experience students will be jailed after his suspended prison sentence was quashed by the Court of Appeal.
Alan Luckhurst, 36, from Surrey, had his six-month prison term, suspended for 18 months, overturned by the Court of Appeal after his case was reviewed under the Unduly Lenient Sentencing scheme.
Luckhurst will now serve two years and six months in prison.
The Solicitor General Michael Tomlinson KC MP yesterday said:
“Luckhurst’s vile crimes are only exacerbated by the trust placed in him to look after young students on work experience.
“The severity of his appalling behaviour has now been recognised by the courts, and he will spend time in prison for crimes that have left a devastating impact on his victims.”
Luckhurst was sentenced on 27 March 2023 at The Crown Court at Kingston-upon-Thames. He was found guilty on eight counts of sexual assault and two counts of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.
He was given 6 months’ imprisonment suspended for 18 months with a 35-day accredited programme and 30 days Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/hairdressers-suspended-sentence-overturned
Latest News from
Attorney General's Office
Attorney General champions government legal career at Open University18/07/2023 16:20:00
Diverse routes into law and how the work of government lawyers impacts all aspects of public life were themes discussed by the Attorney General as she spoke to the Open University’s law students.
Attorney General delivers speech on the Rule of Law11/07/2023 16:20:00
The Attorney General delivered a key note speech to the Institute of Government on the Rule of Law and effective government.
Improved service to victims of rape11/07/2023 13:20:00
The Attorney General Victoria KC MP yesterday spoke about improved service for victims of rape and serious sexual offences.
Increased sentences for gang members29/06/2023 13:20:00
Three gang members who bought a gun intending to use it in a dispute against rival criminals have had their sentences increased.
Law Officers tour unit dedicated to tackling drug related violence02/06/2023 10:15:00
A pioneering unit which aims to help tackle gang-related violence in the West Midlands is helping community safety as the Attorney General Victoria Prentis KC MP discovered visiting Birmingham this week.
Law Officers meet Nottingham prosecutors working to secure justice for victims of Rape and Domestic abuse01/06/2023 14:10:00
The Law Officers visited Nottingham prosecutors as part of the Law Tour 2023.
Attorney General visits growing Government legal hub in Manchester31/05/2023 16:10:00
As part of the 2023 Law Tour, the Law Officers visited the growing government legal hub in Manchester
Attorney confirms progress to implement Calvert-Smith review recommendations24/05/2023 15:15:00
The Attorney General has updated Parliament that significant action has been taken across all 11 of Sir David’s recommendations.