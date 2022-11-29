Chartered Trading Standards Institute
|Printable version
Hajj Project wins CTSI Hero Award
The London Borough of Barking and Dagenham’s Hajj Enforcement and Awareness Project has won recognition as the Overall Hero in the Chartered Trading Standards Institute’s (CTSI) annual Hero Awards ceremony.
The awards, hosted by CTSI at the House of Lords on the evening of Wednesday 23 November, recognised significant contributions to consumer protection across the UK.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic about 25,000 people from the UK took the Hajj pilgrimage every year. It is a very spiritually significant and impactful event for many Muslim UK residents, including the elderly and vulnerable communities.
The Barking and Dagenham’s Hajj Project adopted a two-pronged approach to tackle Hajj-related scams: firstly, siting a ‘consultation bus’ outside selected mosques in the borough during Friday (Jummah) prayers over a five-week period to provide Trading Standards and health and safety information to mosque-goers; and secondly, visiting premises known or registered to provide Hajj travel packages with a checklist to ensure compliance with package travel regulations.
A major Hajj fraud case back in 2008 in London’s East End, in which almost £1m was defrauded from about 700 victims, was the catalyst for the Hajj project which was initiated originally in the London Borough of Tower Hamlets in 2010. It was introduced in the London Borough of Barking and Dagenham for the first time in 2022.
Nazir Ali, Team Leader of Barking and Dagenham Trading Standards and Hajj Project Lead, said:
“I love my job and enjoy doing what I do. I have been doing it for many years. Having this recognition is the icing on the cake – it helps to maintain motivation until the next one.
“We envisage this Hajj Project has reached out to thousands of people over the weeks and years it was delivered (including on social media).
“The compliance visits had a positive impact on the travel industry and have enhanced consumer confidence when dealing with Hajj providers, knowing that they have been monitored and inspected by Trading Standards.
“This programme has now been running for several recent years and is proving effective in ensuring greater levels of protection for pilgrims.”
In June 2022, the Ministry of Hajj in Saudi Arabia announced a new online portal for electronic registration for pilgrims from Europe (including the UK), Americas and Australia. It announced various packages, support services and a 24/7 call centre in multiple languages. For 2022 the new portal was the only way that pilgrims were allowed to book the Hajj.
Nazir said:
“We have not seen any updates for Hajj 2023, but it seems that new app portal is here to stay. In essence, this made all the Hajj travel agents defunct overnight.”
CTSI Chief Executive John Herriman quote:
“The CTSI Hero Awards are a fantastic opportunity to celebrate remarkable individuals or groups of people who make outstanding contributions towards safeguarding vulnerable consumers in our communities. Every year, we are inspired by the stories of nominees throughout the country whose bravery, altruism and hard work often goes unnoticed. These awards honour those remarkable people who have gone the extra mile for consumers.
“This high-profile project enabled Trading Standards and other regulatory services to reach out to thousands of members of the Muslim community to ensure greater levels of consumer protection for pilgrims.
“This was particularly important in 2022, with the new way of booking the Hajj.”
Original article link: https://www.tradingstandards.uk/news-policy/news-room/2022/hajj-project-wins-ctsi-hero-award/
|News & Policy
|Trading Standards Professional
|CTSI for Business
|Leaving the EU
|Working with Government
Latest News from
Chartered Trading Standards Institute
Project addressing potential modern slavery in hand car washes wins a Trading Standards Hero Award29/11/2022 16:20:00
A scheme to address potential modern slavery in hand car washes has led to Slough Borough Council’s Trading Standards team receiving a Diversity and Inclusion Award at Chartered Trading Standards Institute’s (CTSI) annual Hero Awards ceremony.
A project which turned a tragic event into positive changes wins CTSI Hero Award29/11/2022 14:43:00
An awareness campaign developed to highlight the dangers of illicit cigarettes – Operation June – has won recognition as the best Trading Standards Project in the Chartered Trading Standards Institute’s (CTSI) annual Hero Awards ceremony.
Pair who work to keep our markets safe and fake-free win a Trading Standards Hero Award29/11/2022 13:20:00
Two key members of the National Markets Group for IP Protection – Gavin Terry and Patrician Lennon – have won recognition at Chartered Trading Standards Institute’s (CTSI) annual Hero Awards ceremony for their work with market operators.
Helping scam victims earns Hero Award for Northern Ireland Trading Standards Enforcement Officer29/11/2022 11:43:00
Alison Gilchrist, Northern Ireland’s Lead Officer on Doorstep Crime and Scams, has received the Trading Standards Hero Award from the Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) for her tireless work safeguarding victims and potential victims of scams and rogue traders, resulting in savings of over £1m.
Coalition urges Government to scrap EU Bill timetable25/11/2022 15:05:00
Loss of protections across product and food safety, and tackling scams, top public and experts’ concerns.
CTSI urges shoppers to be careful what they bargain for this Black Friday23/11/2022 12:20:00
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) is urging shoppers seeking to save money on Black Friday bargains to be on their guard against scams, fake reviews and potentially unsafe goods.
Shop wisely this sale season and avoid getting less than you bargained for with top tips from Citizens Advice15/11/2022 10:33:00
With Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the festive season fast approaching, Citizens Advice has released its top tips to remind bargain hunters how to shop safely online.
Council and police seize large quantity of unlicensed fireworks09/11/2022 14:05:00
llegally stored fireworks worth between £6,000 and £10,000 were seized by North Lanarkshire Council’s Trading Standards Officers, assisted by Police Scotland, from an unlicensed premises in Wishaw on Friday.
Losing just £100 to a scam would tip 13 million into crisis03/11/2022 12:15:00
For one in four (24%) UK adults* losing just £100 to a scam now would tip them into serious financial crisis, unable to pay bills, buy food or buy other essentials, according to research released today by National Trading Standards (NTS).