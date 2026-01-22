Half a a billion investment to upgrade RAF Typhoons and secure 1,500 British jobs

More than half a billion in funding committed this week to upgrade Britain’s Typhoons – including advanced radar upgrades – securing over 1,500 UK jobs.

Defence Secretary John Healey visits Leonardo UK in Edinburgh, where hundreds of millions will be invested in cutting-edge radars manufactured in Scotland.

Investment delivers on Strategic Defence Review commitment to continue upgrading Typhoon as the backbone of Britain’s air defence.

More than 1,500 skilled jobs across the UK will be sustained into the next decade as the government commits over half a billion pounds this week to strengthen and upgrade the RAF’s Typhoon fighter jet fleet, showing how defence is an engine for growth.

Defence Secretary John Healey will visit Leonardo UK’s Edinburgh site to confirm the award of a £453 million contract to UK industry for the manufacture of state-of-the-art Typhoon radar systems, and which will secure hundreds of highly skilled jobs in Scotland over the next decade and up to 1,300 jobs across the UK.

Under the new contract, BAE Systems, Leonardo UK and Parker Meggitt will equip Royal Air Force Typhoons with the new radar systems over the coming years. In addition to the 300 skilled roles in Edinburgh, the work secures 120 jobs in Lancashire and more than 100 in Luton. The full Typhoon programme supports more than 20,000 jobs across 330 UK companies.

The radar investment follows a £205 million contract announced earlier this week for the long-term provision of specialist Typhoon engineering support by QinetiQ (sustaining up to 250 UK jobs) to help upgrade the Typhoon weapon system and keep the aircraft safe and airworthy for years to come.

This week’s combined investment of over £650 million demonstrates how defence is as an engine for growth, creating good jobs and growing businesses while strengthening national security. Apprentices and workers in Scotland will benefit from the contract, with more than half of Leonardo UK’s almost 3,000 Edinburgh employees working in highly skilled professions, such as hardware, software, electronics and systems engineering.

The UK is committed to the largest sustained increase in defence spending since the end of the Cold War - hitting 2.6% of GDP from 2027.

Defence Secretary John Healey MP said:

Our Typhoon fleet is the backbone of UK and NATO air defence, operated across Europe by the Royal Air Force and our allies to protect our skies and security. As the threats we face increase, and as Russian drones continue to strike Ukraine and violate NATO airspace, this cutting-edge radar capability will keep Britain secure at home and strong abroad for many years to come. In Edinburgh and across the UK, we’re backing more than 20,000 skilled workers on the Typhoon programme who ensure our RAF remains ready to protect Britain. Our government has backed their high-skilled work with more than £650 million of investment this week alone, securing British jobs and making defence an engine for growth in Scotland and beyond. This massive workforce will be sustained for years following the biggest fighter jet exports deal in a generation, worth £8 billion which we secured with Türkiye in October.

Scottish Secretary Douglas Alexander said:

This £453 million contract award to build state-of-the-art radar systems for Typhoon fighter jets shows just how vital Scottish expertise is to the UK’s national security and why Scotland is globally recognised as a centre of defence excellence. This upgrade to the RAF fleet - sustaining 300 jobs at Leonardo in Edinburgh and many more in the supply chain - is the latest in an impressive line of defence dividend wins for Scotland. The UK Government is transforming our defence sector into an even more powerful engine for growth because when we back our service personnel and Scottish industry, we keep ourselves and our allies secure whilst delivering skilled jobs and growth for communities and workers.

The investment will deliver an additional 40 advanced European Common Radar System (ECRS) Mk2 radars for RAF Typhoons, including 38 new systems and modifications to two test systems, ensuring radars will be fitted to 40 aircraft. These radars will simultaneously detect, identify and track multiple targets in the air and on the ground.

The ECRS Mk2 radar will ensure the RAF maintains its operational advantage in contested environments. It provides high-powered jamming capability whilst engaging targets beyond the reach of threats.

Typhoon remains the backbone of UK combat air capability and will continue protecting British skies until at least the 2040s. Continuing to upgrade Typhoons was a commitment in the Strategic Defence Review, forming part of the next-generation Royal Air Force.

The announcement supports the government’s Plan for Change by investing in working people through high-value employment whilst strengthening national security.

Mark Hamilton, Managing Director Electronics UK, Leonardo, said:

ECRS Mk2 isn’t just an exceptional radar – it’s equipped with advanced electronic surveillance and electronic attack capabilities which will make RAF’s Typhoons more potent against their adversaries, adapting to new and unpredictable threats. This contract secures 300 highly skilled jobs at Leonardo’s Edinburgh site, and 100 at our Luton site. As well as supporting over 71 UK-based suppliers, we hope ECRS Mk2 will see wider adoption by other Typhoon export users given its advanced capabilities against current and future threats.

Richard Hamilton, BAE Systems Managing Director – Europe & International said: