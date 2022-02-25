Half a million pounds in National Lottery funding to support survivors of domestic abuse in Swansea

Swansea Women’s Aid have welcomed the news that they’ve successfully applied for £499,988 of National Lottery funding to support women, children, and young people facing domestic abuse in Swansea.

The charity has seen an increase in domestic abuse during the COVID-19 pandemic. The new project offer increased support for people as recovery starts and lockdown restrictions ease. Over the next three years, the ‘DAISE (Domestic Abuse Information, Support and Empowerment) Family Support’ will offfer emotional and practical support for women, and offercrisis support and safety planning for children and young people.

Frances Williams from Swansea Women’s Aid said “As a worker within our ‘DAISE (Domestic Abuse Information, Support and Empowerment) Family Support service, I provide vital support to children and young people who have experienced domestic abuse. The support offers young people the opportunity to explore their experiences and learn about the impact of the abuse, providing them with skills to examine how it affects their beliefs, values and behaviour now.”

The staff at Swansea Women’s Aid will form the new community service team delivering ‘co-production by survivors’, with survivors of abuse involved in the design and delivery of the programmes and activities. Frances added:

“We adopt a child and young person led approach and support children and young people with the issues that matter most to them, allowing them to talk in confidence about how they are feeling. We promote healthy relationships and raise awareness of domestic abuse and support children and young people to keep themselves safe.”

One service user from Swansea Women’s Aid yesterday explained:

“I found that it helped me because I have someone to talk to. It helped me not bottle it up. I feel like I can talk to the worker about anything.The support has made me realise how important it is to reach out to someone if I really need it.”

John Rose, Wales Director at The National Lottery Community Fund, yesterday said:

“We know how [JM3] important the work that Swansea Women’s Aid do is to support people affected by domestic abuse in Swansea, and we’re glad to be able to fund their vital work. National Lottery players raise over £30 million for good causes each week across the UK and projects like these show the huge difference they make to support communities to prosper and thrive.”

This project is one of 104 projects awarded across Wales in the past month totalling £4,056,838 of funding raised by National Lottery players. To read the full list please see the attached document.