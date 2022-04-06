Half a million pounds of research funding set to boost understanding of veteran needs

The government has allocated £500,000 in grants to charities and research institutions for specialist support research and digital training for veterans.

More than £500,000 in grants for research projects into the experiences of veterans has been distributed to charities today, supporting specialist studies and digital training for ex-armed forces personnel.

The research projects will look at the experiences of female veterans, veterans from ethnic minorities and non UK ex-service personnel, and provide vital insight to ensure the UK Government is able to tailor support for these groups.

A grant has also been made to TechVets, a charity that supports service leavers and veterans into digital, technology and cybersecurity roles. The money will allow more veterans to benefit from specialist training and secure roles in the digital industry. This will place significantly more veterans across the UK into careers in cyber and technology.

Minister for the Cabinet Office The Rt Hon Michael Ellis QC MP said:

In the latest Veterans’ Strategy Action Plan, we committed to ensuring that our veterans can continue to enhance their careers throughout their working lives. Our latest grant package to TechVets will provide bespoke training to former members of the armed forces interested in cyber roles, which builds on the training they receive while serving.

The grants form part of wider work within the Office for Veterans’ Affairs, to ensure that all veterans receive equal access to dedicated support services. Undertaking new qualitative research to understand where female veterans seek support and identifying potential barriers to accessing that support was committed to in the latest Veterans’ Strategy Action Plan.

Minister for Defence People and Veterans Leo Docherty said: