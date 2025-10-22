Half of adults now have at least one long-term condition the Scottish Health Survey shows

An Accredited Official Statistics Publication.

The Scottish Health Survey 2024 results, published yesterday, provide information on the health, and factors relating to health, of adults and children in Scotland.

Half of all adults now have at least one long-term condition, continuing the upward trend. Almost two in five adults (39%) reporting having a long-term condition that limits their activities.

Eight percent of adults report having doctor-diagnosed diabetes, the highest level recorded.

There has been a decrease in the proportion of adults eating five or more portions of fruit or vegetables per day, with only 11% meeting this guideline compared to 20% in 2021 when the questions were last included.

Food insecurity reduced with 8% of adults reporting being worried about running out of food due to a lack of money or other resources in the last 12 months, a decrease from 14% in 2023 which was the highest level recorded.

New questions on menopause and perimenopause showed that 76% of those who had experienced symptoms had utilised one or more ways of managing them. The largest proportions had utilised physical activity (40%), Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) (38%) and/or vitamins, minerals or supplements (35%).

New questions indicated that prevalence of possible eating disorders among adults, based on self-reported eating behaviours and feelings towards food, was 13%. This was highest among those aged 16-24 (26%).

Other key findings show that in 2024:

The proportion of adults who reported having felt lonely ‘most’ or ‘all of the time’ decreased from 10% in 2023 to 7% in 2024, similar to the proportion recorded in 2021 (8%).

Prevalence of doctor-diagnosed asthma amongst adults reached 18%, the highest proportion recorded.

Prevalence of any CVD (excluding diabetes or high blood pressure) remained in line with recent years at 16% of adults.

In 2023/2024 combined, 15% of adults reported being unpaid carers .

The proportion of adults with a GHQ-12 score of 4 or more, indicative of a possible psychiatric disorder , was 22%, similar to levels in 2021 and 2023 (22% and 21%) and lower than the peak in 2022 (27%).

In 2023/2024 combined, the prevalence of adults with two or more symptoms of depression was 10%, a decrease from 13% in 2021/2022 combined.

Seven per cent of adults reported currently having long COVID , consistent with 2023 (8%) and remaining higher than in 2021 (5%).

Around six in ten adults met the guidelines for moderate or vigorous physical activity (MVPA) (62%), a similar proportion as recorded in 2023 (63%).

The prevalence of hazardous or harmful alcohol consumption remained at 20% of adults, the same proportion as in 2023 and a decrease from 34% in 2003.

Almost a third of adults (31%) were living with obesity , a similar proportion to 2023 (32%), with a significantly higher proportion of females (35%) living with obesity compared with males (27%).

Fourteen per cent of adults were current smokers the same level as in 2023, maintaining the overall downward trend in prevalence recorded since 2003 (28%).

Current use of e-cigarettes or vaping devices (10%) remained in the range seen since 2022 (10%-12%).

Thirteen per cent of adults met the Scottish Dietary Goal for saturated fat of no more than 10% of energy excluding ethanol.

Less than a quarter (22%) of adults met the Scottish Dietary Goal of free sugars accounting for no more than 5% of energy excluding ethanol.

Background

The Scottish Health Survey 2024 main report, including a summary of key results, is available on the Scottish Health Survey website.

Key trends for Scotland and indicators for NHS health boards and local authorities are available via the Scottish Health Survey Dashboard.

The General Health Questionnaire 12 (GHQ-12) scores range from 0-12. Scores of 4 or more are indicative of a possible psychiatric disorder.