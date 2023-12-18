Ofcom
|Printable version
Half of UK broadcasters’ employees now based outside of London
Around half of TV and radio broadcasters' employees are now based outside of London, but more needs to be done to increase diversity in senior roles, according to Ofcom’s latest study on the make-up of the industry.
Ofcom’s seventh annual equity, diversity and inclusion in broadcasting report also shows that women, disabled workers and people from minority ethnic backgrounds are continuing to leave the industry in disproportionate numbers.
Location, location, location
For the first time, thanks to a new approach to data collection, we are reporting on the diversity of a range of broadcasters by geographic area, giving us the clearest picture to date of who is working in the UK broadcast industry and where.
Data from the UK’s broadcasters, which includes the BBC, Sky and Global, shows that almost half (44%) of TV employees in the UK and over half (54%) of radio employees are now based outside London. One in six (17%) broadcasting employees are based in the north of England .
Challenges retaining diverse talent
Women and people from minority ethnic groups are well represented in broadcasting as a whole. However, this is not the case at senior levels, where the numbers of women (TV 42%, radio 36%) and people from minority ethnic groups (TV 13%, radio 7%) are below the working population averages of 48% and 14% respectively.
Despite recruiting higher proportions of people from underrepresented groups, broadcasters continue to struggle to retain these staff, who are disproportionately likely to leave their jobs.
Employees with disabilities are still underrepresented at all job levels across the industry. At just 10% in TV and 8% in radio, both are well below the UK average of 16%. At senior levels, people with disabilities make up just 8% of senior managers in both TV and radio.
People from working-class backgrounds are also underrepresented in the whole broadcasting sector. Across TV and radio, just over a quarter (28%) of employees are from a working-class background, below the population average of four in ten (39%).
Change must come from the top
While many broadcasters have a wide range of initiatives to support diversity across their organisations, without ample influence from senior leadership, it is harder for them to genuinely drive meaningful change. A lack of diversity at senior levels may also compound this.
Additionally, data collection must remain a top priority for broadcasters. Our findings show that those organisations with advanced data collection practices tend to have more representative workforces.
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/news-centre/2023/half-of-uk-broadcasters-employees-now-based-outside-of-london
Latest News from
Ofcom
Consultation: Ofcom publishes its proposed Plan of Work for 2024/2518/12/2023 09:20:00
Ofcom has published our proposed Plan of Work for 2024/25, outlining our areas of work for the next financial year.
How are TikTok, Snap and Twitch protecting children from harmful videos?15/12/2023 11:05:00
A new report from Ofcom takes stock of how popular video-sharing platforms are protecting children from accessing potentially harmful videos.
Top trends from our latest telecoms pricing research13/12/2023 10:15:00
Ofcom yesterday published thier latest research looking at pricing trends for communications services over the past year.
Future proofing amateur radio12/12/2023 13:25:00
Amateur radio enthusiasts will soon enjoy greater operating freedoms under the planned amateur radio licensing changes announced by Ofcom yesterday.
Ofcom proposes updated guidance for telecoms network resilience08/12/2023 12:20:00
Ofcom has today proposed to update its resilience guidance to provide greater clarity on how UK telecoms companies can reduce the risk of network outages.
Customers’ experiences of different parcel firms revealed07/12/2023 16:20:00
People who receive parcels are experiencing substantially different levels of satisfaction depending on which parcel company delivers their package, according to new research published today by Ofcom.
Implementing the Online Safety Act: Protecting children from online pornography05/12/2023 13:15:00
Children are set to be protected from accessing online pornography under new age-check guidance proposed by Ofcom today to help services to comply with online safety laws.
Working class audiences want the BBC to take more risks when producing new programmes01/12/2023 15:15:15
The BBC should take more risks when producing new programmes if it is to reconnect with viewers and listeners on lower incomes, according to new audience research published today by Ofcom.
How the Online Safety Act will help to protect women and girls29/11/2023 16:20:00
Online interactions play a major role in our daily lives. While most people have positive experiences online, for many women and girls life online can be an extension of harmful gender dynamics that exist in wider society.