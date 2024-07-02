Half of voters don't believe living standards will improve under the next government, warns Citizens Advice

Citizens Advice says solutions to tackle falling living standards are missing in action from this election campaign. The warning comes as polling commissioned by the charity shows more than half (52%) of voters aren’t hopeful that living standards will improve after the election on 4 July.

Charity says it’s helping someone every five seconds with a cost-of-living issue

Next government must offer more than lip service to falling living standards

Citizens Advice found 43% of UK voters say it’s more difficult to afford essentials than it was six months ago, despite falling inflation and suggestions that the economy is beginning to pick up.

The charity has also released more of its own frontline data, revealing a dramatic increase in people it has helped with living standards issues since 2019, the year of the last general election:

221% increase in those requiring food bank referrals or emergency support

113% jump in people helped because they’ve fallen behind on energy bills

Three times as many working people helped with access to food banks or emergency support.

No wonder then that nearly 48% of voters cited the cost of living or living standards as one of the most important factors influencing their vote, ranking second only to health and the NHS (58%) and ahead of immigration (31%) and even the economy (28%).

Dame Clare Moriarty, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice, yesterday said:

“This is the living standards election. Voters will judge the next government on what they’ll do to tackle this. "We’re still helping someone every five seconds with a cost-of-living issue. That’s too many barely treading water, unable to move forward with their lives, and constantly worried about the next bill dragging them under completely. “Tackling falling living standards requires more than just lip service. It’s vital we see action that’ll make a genuine difference to people's lives within the first 100 days of a new government.”

Survey data based on a politically and nationally representative poll of 2,059 UK adults (18+) conducted by Opinium Research for Citizens Advice, fieldwork conducted between the 12th and 14th of June 2024. Opinium Research is a member of the British Polling Council and abides by its rules.

221% increase in those requiring food bank referrals or emergency support. Stats comparing 1st Jan to 31st of May 2019 with 1st of Jan to 31st of May 2024

113% jump in people helped because they have fallen behind on energy bills is the figure for those helped with energy debt.

