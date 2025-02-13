Handwashing: A Key Defence Against Winter Viruses

The cold, dark days may gradually be getting warmer and lighter, but winter viruses like colds, flu and COVID-19 can still spoil our plans.

Cases of flu remain elevated and there is still potential for further increases in influenza.

Something as simple in your daily routine as good, regular handwashing can make a difference. Preventing the transfer of germs from yourself to your loved ones is one of the easiest ways of stopping the spread of illnesses this winter.

In a recent survey, 46 per cent of people in Wales admitted to washing their hands for less than 20 seconds – putting them at increased risk of infection. Encouragingly, more people (52 per cent) said they washed their hands for 20 seconds or more (compared to 40 per cent in April 2024). This is particularly important at this time of year when most adults (75 per cent) said they were worried about getting a winter virus; with COVID-19 and flu being the biggest cause for concern.

When someone coughs or sneezes, germs can get onto objects which, if touched, can leave germs on our hands. If they’re not washed off, germs can get into our body through the eyes, nose, and mouth, making us unwell. They can also be passed on to others.

The recommended healthcare guidance from Public Health Wales for good handwashing is 30 seconds using soap and water, and the extra time taken can be effective in killing germs and preventing the spread of infection. If you do not have immediate access to soap and water, then please use hand sanitiser.

Washing your hands regularly can help prevent both COVID-19 and flu. Please use the following simple steps:

Wet your hands with water and apply soap Rub your hands together Scrub every part of your hands – your palms, fists, fingertips, and in between your fingers Rinse your hands well with water Dry your hands

To stop the spread of germs, it’s also particularly important to wash your hands:

After using the toilet

After blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing

After using public transport

After coming back home from shopping

Before and after eating or handling food

After touching animals or pets

Regular handwashing can prevent one in five respiratory illnesses like colds and flu – but it’s important to wash your hands effectively.

Director of Health Protection at Public Health Wales, Giri Shankar said:

"Handwashing is a simple yet powerful tool in preventing the spread of winter viruses.

“By taking just 30 seconds to wash your hands properly, you can protect yourself, your loved ones, and your community from illnesses like flu and COVID-19.

“Small actions like this can have a big impact on public health."