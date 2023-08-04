Information Commissioner's Office
|Printable version
‘Hang up, report them to us – you don’t owe nuisance callers your time’
ICO advice to people receiving cold calls, as government looks to ban cold calls on financial products
The ICO is reminding people to report nuisance calls, texts and emails they receive.
It is against the law for organisations to make marketing calls to anyone signed up with the Telephone Preference Service (TPS), which operates a “do not call” register, unless the individual has explicitly consented to receive these calls.
This week, Government Ministers announced plans to consult on a ban on cold calls to sell financial products including mortgages, insurance and crypto currency. Calls to sell pension products are already banned. The ICO has the power to fine organisations making nuisance calls up to £500,000.
The ICO has issued more than £2,440,000 million in fines against companies responsible for nuisance calls, texts and emails in since April 2022. Some of these investigations began with a single complaint from a member of the public.
We also take a robust approach to companies who have been fined but refuse to pay. Earlier this summer, we were granted court orders to wind up four companies who had failed to pay the fines we had issued.
“Nobody should be made to feel uncomfortable after simply answering the phone. People register with the TPS for a clear reason: to stop unwanted marketing calls and protect their privacy.
“If you are clear you don’t want calls, and still receive them, our message is simple: hang up the phone, and report the call to us. You don’t owe nuisance callers your time or your courtesy, and we fully support proposals to ban cold calling on financial products and services.”
- Andy Curry, ICO Head of Investigations
As part of proposed data protection law reforms, the government has proposed increasing the maximum fine for nuisance calls from £500,000 to £17.5 million.
Report any nuisance calls to the ICO using our online reporting tool.
Original article link: https://ico.org.uk/about-the-ico/media-centre/news-and-blogs/2023/08/hang-up-report-them-to-us-you-don-t-owe-nuisance-callers-your-time/
Latest News from
Information Commissioner's Office
ICO warns of email data breach risk as it issues two reprimands03/08/2023 11:10:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has reprimanded two Northern Irish organisations for disclosing people’s information inappropriately via email.
ICO reprimands NHS Lanarkshire for sharing patient data via WhatsApp02/08/2023 13:15:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has issued a reprimand to NHS Lanarkshire, following staff’s unauthorised use of WhatsApp to share patients’ personal data over the course of two years.
ICO reprimands NHS Lanarkshire for sharing patient data via WhatsApp02/08/2023 09:10:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has issued a reprimand to NHS Lanarkshire, following staff’s unauthorised use of WhatsApp to share patients’ personal data over the course of two years.
ICO statement on banks sharing and gathering personal information27/07/2023 12:25:00
Information Commissioner John Edwards responds to the media reports of NatWest Bank sharing personal financial information about Nigel Farage with the BBC
Helping public organisations to get information access right20/07/2023 16:15:00
In ICO25, we established our strategic enduring objective to promote openness, transparency and accountability. This also supports the Commissioner’s duty under section 47 of the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) to ‘promote the following of good practice by public authorities’ in relation to FOIA and its Codes of Practice.
Helping public organisations to get information access right20/07/2023 13:20:00
Blog posted by: Deborah Clark, 20 July 2023.
What happens when they don’t pay? Our work to tackle unlawful marketing calls and messages17/07/2023 12:25:00
Blog posted by: Andy Curry, 17 July 2023.
ICO Sandbox publishes exit report following work with the Betting and Gaming Council to reduce incidents of gambling related harm13/07/2023 15:20:00
The ICO’s Regulatory Sandbox aims to support organisations who are creating products and services which utilise personal data in innovative and safe ways.