Hannah Jacobs’ death shows there is no room for complacency on allergens

Businesses must take the time to understand needs of customers with allergies, says Trading Standards body

The tragic death of 13-year-old Hannah Jacobs is a reminder that businesses must take allergens seriously, the Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) has said.

Hannah, who had a dairy allergy, experienced a severe reaction on 8 February 2023 to a Costa Coffee hot chocolate which she believed had been made with soya milk.

After suffering immediate chest pains and itching, Hannah collapsed in a nearby pharmacy where she was given an EpiPen injection. Despite the efforts of emergency paramedics to revive her, Hannah died in hospital that afternoon.

The ongoing inquest into Hannah’s death heard that her mother, Abimbola Duyile, had told staff at the Costa Coffee branch in Barking, east London, that the hot chocolate must not contain any dairy products because of her daughter’s allergy. The inquest also heard that the drink may have been made with cow’s milk.

The case is the latest in a series of tragic deaths of people with allergies; 41-year-old Celia Marsh died in 2017 after suffering an allergic reaction to a Pret-a-Manger wrap; the same year Owen Cary, who was celebrating his 18th birthday, died after experiencing an anaphylactic reaction to chicken containing buttermilk from Byron Burger. On New Year’s Day 2017, 15-year-old Megan Lee died after suffering an allergic reaction to peanuts in an Indian takeaway and in 2016, Natasha Ladnan-Eperouse, also 15, died after having an allergic reaction to sesame seeds in a Pret-a-Manger baguette.

CTSI has long campaigned for better understanding of allergens and improved awareness among businesses of their responsibilities. The Institute, which represents the Trading Standards professionals tasked with enforcing allergen compliance, has published information resources for businesses and pushed for clarity around animal-derived allergens in vegan products.

Jessica Merryfield, Head of Policy at CTSI, said: “It is devastating to hear of another life cut short due to a lack of understanding the needs of a food hypersensitive consumer. CTSI has a wealth of multi-language information business can access for free to help them understand their responsibilities and put good allergen control and information measures into practice. If they need further support and advice, businesses should contact their local Trading Standards service.

“A single death from undeclared or mismanaged allergens is one death too many. The tragic death of Hannah Jacobs, and those of all the others who have lost their lives, is an unwelcome reminder that all businesses must take their responsibilities seriously when it comes to allergens.

“When CTSI speak to the loved ones of people – including young children – who have died after experiencing allergic reactions it is heart-breaking, all the more so because these deaths could so easily have been avoided.

“We urge all businesses to understand the costs of getting allergen compliance wrong and remind those with allergies and their families to always be extra careful when eating out or ordering takeaway food.”