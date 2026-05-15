NHS Wales
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Hantavirus outbreak update
Our thoughts are with those who have lost loved ones and all those affected by the hantavirus outbreak linked to the MV Hondius cruise ship. Public Health Wales is working with Welsh Government, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), Welsh health boards and local authorities to respond to the outbreak and to take appropriate action.
We are supporting a small number of Welsh residents linked with the hantavirus outbreak. Individuals will receive regular precautionary testing and a daily assessment for the duration of their self-isolation.
While hantavirus is a serious infection, it is not spread through everyday social contact like going to public spaces, shops, workplaces, or schools. In the rare instances where a person has caught the infection from another person, they have had close and prolonged contact with the individual who has been infected with hantavirus.
All the Welsh residents are well and not showing symptoms. If any of them display symptoms of hantavirus, there are robust arrangements in place to ensure they are given urgent medical attention. There are currently no known cases of hantavirus in Wales and the risk to the general public is very low.
The latest updates are available on UKHSA’s website, and they have also published a blog with additional information.
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/hantavirus-outbreak-update/
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