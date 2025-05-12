Happy & Glorious: Coronation art exhibition goes on show

Stunning new artwork commissioned by the Government Art Collection to mark the Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla has gone on show in our Happy & Glorious exhibition.

The free exhibition includes work by artists from across the UK created in response to the Coronation on 6 May 2023.

For the first time, King Charles III’s beautifully crafted Coronation Roll is on public display too. The practice of creating rolls to record the details of coronations dates back to the 14th century and the exhibition also features the oldest surviving one, made for Edward II in 1308.

Saul Nassé, Chief Executive at The National Archives, said:

“We are delighted to be the first place to display these new works which reflect the excitement and pageantry of the Coronation weekend. And it’s not just artwork, we have archives too, with Edward II’s Coronation Roll from 1308 and the first chance to see King Charles III’s Coronation Roll, which was completed last year.”

The artists captured events over the Coronation weekend in paint, pencil, photography, appliqué and thread.

Cornelia Parker, Hew Locke and Dale Lewis offered responses to events in Westminster, while Joy Gerrard surveyed the crowds that gathered in both London and Belfast.

In Manchester, Leslie Thompson reflected on celebrations across the city and, in Birmingham, Vanley Burke recorded community gatherings and local reactions.

In Wales, Mohamed Hassan photographed a range of festivities across the country, while in Scotland, Sophie Gerrard focused on celebrations within rural communities.

The exhibition is accompanied by Crown and Culture, a Young People’s art project for 16-19 year-olds running from Mon 28 July to Fri 1 August. There will also be a programme of talks and tours.

Happy & Glorious runs at The National Archives in Kew for six months, closing on 2 November.