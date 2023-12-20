Happy Christmas

While the impact of the pandemic continues to be evident in children’s learning, Reading Recovery teachers in England, The Channel Islands, Scotland, The Republic of Ireland and in Malta have been making a big difference to children’s lives.

Please enjoy the Reading Recovery Christmas greeting:

This year, children in County Mayo in the Republic of Ireland have helped us illustrate the greeting.

Through a short series of daily lessons with a skilled teacher, young children struggling to develop literacy skills have been supported to become confident readers and writers.

Thank you to all Reading Recovery teachers and Teacher Leaders for the valuable work that you have been doing this year in your Reading Recovery teaching and professional development. All your efforts to ensure that all children can access literacy are very much appreciated.

Thank you to all our RR champions, Head Teachers, link teachers, managers and colleagues for your ongoing support for the work of Reading Recovery as we work to change lives through literacy.