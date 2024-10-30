Welsh Government
Harvesting the benefits of enhancing biodiversity locally
As delegates from around the world meet in Cali, Columbia for Biodiversity COP16, the Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change, Huw Irranca-Davies, recently had a chance to speak to pupils in Ysgol Gyfun Aberaeron to see what action they are taking to protect nature and why.
During his visit the Deputy First Minister met with eco club pupils and staff at Ysgol Gyfun Aberaeron as well as the designer of an orchard at the school.
Ceredigion Local Nature Partnership has provided Local Places for NatureFunding to create the orchard which demonstrates how a small area can make significant enhancements to biodiversity.
Deputy First Minister, said:
I was delighted to meet with the young people at Ysgol Gyfun Aberaeron to talk about the work taking place at the school to protect nature and how important this is for them.
Local Places for Nature Programme projects such as this school orchard make significant contributions to biodiversity
I’m pleased that we have supported the Local Places for Nature Programme for its fifth year and we continue to support the global Eco Schools education programme.
Through this type of project, I can see that young people are not only gaining new skills but reaping the health benefits from being outside and interacting with nature. Through positive environmental education young people can start to take action for nature and make a real difference in their local area.
In addition to looking forward to some home-grown apples for the school apple crumble, the pupils at Ysgol Gyfun Aberaeron are looking forward to seeing the orchard grow. Speaking about her experiences April said:
There's lots of deforestation going on in the world and planting more trees will help more oxygen go to the atmosphere because trees take in carbon dioxide and they produce oxygen. It will also benefit the school because it will create a habitat for animals such as birds, bees and butterflies.
Fern, added:
It’s important because it’s not just the environment that we’re protecting - but our future.
And in talking about the benefits of being part of the eco club Ffion, said
In my opinion, one of the best things about being a part of the eco club is knowing that you can make a difference within your school for the whole community.
The Local Places for Nature programme was established in 2020 to create ‘nature on your doorstep’. The idea was to create areas that support nature within communities, particularly in urban and peri-urban areas, thus encouraging a greater appreciation and value of nature.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/harvesting-benefits-enhancing-biodiversity-locally
