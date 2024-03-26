Chatham House
|Printable version
Has David Cameron’s return revitalised UK policy in the Middle East?
EXPERT COMMENT
Having a foreign secretary with status that is largely free of domestic political concerns matters, but a lack of strategy matters more.
David Cameron’s appointment as foreign secretary was a bold and surprising move by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Initial reactions focussed on the domestic connotations of Cameron’s return, but the ex-premier’s arrival at King Charles Street marked a changed approach to UK foreign policy.
With the newly ennobled peer free of constituency obligations and the House of Commons, Cameron has injected energy and purpose into Britain’s international affairs. Nowhere has this seemed more apparent than with the Israeli-Palestinian crisis, in which Cameron has sought to play a more prominent role.
But, after years of relative disinterest in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), is this renewed engagement having any impact? Is it part of a wider UK strategy and does the UK still have the capacity and influence to affect the region?
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2024/03/has-david-camerons-return-revitalised-uk-policy-middle-east
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
Making sanctions work as foreign policy tool26/03/2024 14:33:00
The UK’s new strategy highlights how clarity of purpose, careful calibration and flexibility can help ensure sanctions regimes are effective.
Britain must rearm to strengthen NATO and meet threats beyond Russia and terrorism26/03/2024 11:33:00
As NATO celebrates its 75th anniversary, the UK must overcome its capability gaps to boost the alliance’s deterrence power and account for threats like China.
The EU’s Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive is flawed. But it is an opportunity too25/03/2024 15:33:00
The Directive’s reduced scope will blunt its impact. But there will be much to learn from its implementation.
Russians who oppose Putin can do little but change the atmosphere of the presidential election19/03/2024 09:20:00
Some will participate to win prizes, or because they must. Others will boycott. The outcome is certain, but the suggestion to show up, supported by Navalny, may be the last best hope for protest.
Sudan’s forgotten war: A new diplomatic push is needed18/03/2024 15:10:00
After nearly a year of devastating conflict, there is little sign of a ceasefire. Concerted high-level international pressure is needed to change the calculations of the generals and support a democratic transition.
The end of Netanyahu is on the horizon: this is a pivotal moment for the Middle East18/03/2024 12:20:00
Plans for a post-war peace must be made now.
The EU’s new AI Act could have global impact15/03/2024 13:10:00
The landmark AI legislation is the latest example of the EU’s role as a global digital rule-maker.
Why Egypt’s improved economic outlook is mostly down to luck, not skill14/03/2024 09:20:00
Egypt’s strategic position in the Middle East, its political importance to the US – and proximity to rich neighbours – has allowed it to secure much-needed financial resources.