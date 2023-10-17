HAUC(UK) App wins acclaim at Highways Awards 2023

Recognising the HAUC(UK) App’s contribution to safety on the highway, GeoPlace has won the Highways Awards’ Site Safety Initiative Award, 2023.

View the HAUC(UK) App here: https://app.hauc-uk.org.uk/

GeoPlace has led on the development and deployment of the HAUC(UK) App on behalf of the Highways Authorities and Utilities Committee. The HAUC(UK) App improves safety. It does this by making sure individuals and organisations have easy, instant access to safety checklists, the current version of the ‘Red Book’, and all the latest industry alerts and messages. In short, the HAUC(UK) App provides every highways operative with the details they need to dig safely and responsibly, via a simple and easy to use mobile app.

This innovation in safety was recognised by the judges at the Highways Awards 2023. This prestigious ceremony celebrates the good and the great in the highways sector, the industry that keeps Britain moving.

The HAUC(UK) App was shortlisted in two categories – the Product of the Year, and the Site Safety Initiative Award – and was announced as the winner at a ceremony in London, on 11th October 2023.

This win means the app is recognised as an ultimate safety guide, improving safety protocols and ensuring the well-being of not only workers in this high-risk sector but also other road users. It is a comprehensive, user-friendly option to help people navigate complex guidance, effectively minimising risks and preventing accidents. With up-to-date information and real-time alerts, the HAUC(UK) app is an indispensable tool for supervisors, engineers, field workers, and office-based personnel.

From left to right – Representative from Highways, Kerry Godliman - Host, Laura Alexander-Webber, TfL, Ken Savage, GeoPlace, Paul Chandler, DfT, Richard Groombridge, GeoPlace, Clive Bairsto, Street Works UK, Julie Payne, SSE, Simon Bailey, GeoPlace, Nick Chapallaz, GeoPlace, Phil Cameron, Gloucestershire County Council, Hazel Kamuriwo, GeoPlace.

Dave Capon, CEO of JAG(UK) said:

“HAUC(UK) is totally focused on delivering the best possible support to the industry. We’re constantly improving the tools we provide. With the app, all operatives, managers and everyone involved in street and road works have access to the latest safety guidance ‘in their pocket’, whenever and wherever they’re working. We are delighted that our development of the HAUC(UK) App has been recognised in this way.”

Nick Chapallaz, Managing Director of GeoPlace said:

“It’s an honour to receive this Award. GeoPlace works very closely with JAG(UK) and HAUC(UK) to support the highways sector. The HAUC(UK) App has taken on a significant role in the corporate health and safety management plans of companies and authorities working in the street and roadworks highways industry. Usage is growing month by month, with over 118,000 users since we launched it two years’ ago and 6,000 monthly users. I am proud of the work my team at GeoPlace has done to create this innovative tool that is making such a positive impact on health and safety.”

Gary Hawkins, Head of Streetworks and Reinstatement at Cadent said:

“Cadent has been working with GeoPlace and HAUC(UK) over the past year to raise awareness of how we manage vulnerable road users around street and road works sites. As a business, I have asked that the HAUC App be downloaded onto all devices to give all staff greater awareness of safety and guidance. For me, the HAUC(UK) App provides a simple but effective way of empowering Cadent staff to educate themselves on safety and compliance.”

View the statement from HAUC(UK) here.

View the HAUC(UK) App here.

Related Content

HAUC(UK)

HAUC(UK) convention 2024

Agenda | HAUC(UK) Convention 2023