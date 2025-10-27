Haunted happenings and hwyl: Welsh Museums Festival returns for half term

From ghostly Halloween celebrations to a famous boathouse and an abundance of hwyl, there’s plenty on offer over this October half term as the Welsh Museums Festival kicks off its 11th year, including its own passport to adventure.

The week-long celebration began recently [Saturday 25 October, until Sunday 2 November] with a wide range of events, exhibitions and activities taking place in over 50 museums and galleries across the nation.

Organised by Museums Federation Cymru and supported with Welsh Government funding, the festival offers many low cost or free special events and activities to families across participating museums. It’s also launching the bilingual Wales History Trails Passport Challenge, which continues until Easter 2026.

This year there are over 50 venues taking part, from the Dylan Thomas Boathouse in Laugharne where visitors can pick up a copy of the brand-new ‘History of Hwyl’ booklet (meaning fun or joy in English) by poet Aneirin Karadog, to ghoulish adventures at Oriel Môn including a free Halloween art club where visitors can decorate their own pumpkin using collage and paint techniques, to the Museum of Cardiff where visitors can take part in a ghost hunting trail, engage in spooky crafts and activities as well as watch a frightful film.

To mark the start of the festivities, the Minister for Culture Jack Sargeant visited the Museum of Cardiff.

The Minister for Culture recently said:

“Once again the Welsh Museums Festival is not just providing a great opportunity for all to come and enjoy their local culture, but it also succeeds in showcasing what our beloved museums across the country have to offer. “The Festival shows the diversity of museums in Wales and I want to take the opportunity to recognise the valuable impact local museums have in their communities - as centres for lifelong learning and health and wellbeing, but also for the economic impact they have as visitor attractions for tourists and locals alike.

Ken Griffin, President of the Museums Federation Cymru, recently said:

“Museums Federation Cymru organises the Welsh Museums Festival to showcase the strength and collaboration of the Welsh museum sector. With 34 museums also participating in the Wales History Trails Passport Challenge through to April 2026, we're extending that festival spirit for months to come. "This year, we also have a brand-new resource exploring the history of 'hwyl'. The resource offers opportunities for museums and galleries of all sizes, particularly smaller and volunteer-led venues, to extend a warm croeso to visitors, engage them in common experiences and to discover our shared heritage throughout Wales.

For more information, go to www.museumsfestival.wales.