Online shoppers hunting for Black Friday bargains this festive season are being urged to stay vigilant after Report Fraud received more than 14,000 reports of online shopping fraud during last year's festive period.

Report Fraud data reveals that between 1 November 2025 and 31 January 2026, criminals targeting online shoppers stole £18.3 million, an average of £1,278 per victim who made a report.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are some of the busiest shopping periods of the year, with many shoppers expected to make purchases online. As part of a campaign launched yesterday (23 November 2026), Report Fraud is urging shoppers to stay alert to fraudsters looking to target bargain-hunters through fake websites, fraudulent adverts and messages during the festive shopping season.

Chief Superintendent Amanda Wolf, Head of Report Fraud Operations, yesterday said:

“With millions of people expected to shop online during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Report Fraud is urging shoppers to remain vigilant to criminals seeking to use the busy retail period to target people. “Criminals know many people are looking for bargains at this time of year and will use fake websites, fraudulent social media adverts or phishing messages to target shoppers into paying for goods that never arrive or are significantly different from what was advertised. “Before making a purchase, take a few moments to research the retailer, check reviews from trusted sources, and use secure payment methods. Shoppers should stay cautious of heavily discounted as they may be fraudulent.”

Analysis of reports from last year’s festive shopping season identified several common methods used by criminals to target online shoppers. One of the most prevalent involved victims paying for goods that either never arrived or were replaced with substitute items of little or no value.

Fraudsters also created fake seller profiles on social media platforms and online marketplaces to advertise sought-after products at attractive prices, only to disappear after receiving payment.

In other cases, victims received counterfeit goods or products that were significantly different from those advertised, despite being marketed as genuine items.

Lord Hanson, Minister for Fraud, yesterday said:

"Fraudsters are counting down the days until Black Friday to strike on unsuspecting online shoppers. “That is why we are working relentlessly with the police and businesses to disrupt criminal networks and better protect the public. We have put millions into a new Online Crime Centre which has united law enforcement, banks, mobile networks and tech firms to remove fraudulent content and shut down routes criminals rely on to reach victims. "I urge everyone to Stop! Think Fraud when shopping for deals this holiday season. Taking simple action to recognise and report fraud makes it much harder for criminals to operate."

Dr Elisabeth Carter, Criminologist and Forensic Linguist at Kingston University, yesterday said:

"During the festive season, when people are shopping for gifts and making purchases across multiple websites and platforms, criminals exploit the familiarity, availability, speed and convenience of online shopping. They also understand the emotional motivations behind our purchases: wanting to make friends and family happy, securing a particular gift and finding something special. "By using tactics such as making their websites appear top of your searches, and using scarcity and urgency, they encourage people to act quickly and part with their money before they have had time to question it. Their methods can make fraudulent shopping experiences remarkably difficult to distinguish from legitimate ones. “Before making a purchase, check independent reviews and make sure you are using the retailer's genuine website. Just as importantly, pay attention to how the experience is making you feel. If you feel rushed or pressured to buy before an offer disappears, give yourself permission to pause, as criminals deliberately create these conditions to influence our decisions."

How to protect yourself from online shopping fraud:

Check the shopping website is legitimate: Research auctions to check they're legitimate, particularly if you’ve not used it before. Use consumer websites, or reviews from people (or organisations) that you trust.

Research auctions to check they're legitimate, particularly if you’ve not used it before. Use consumer websites, or reviews from people (or organisations) that you trust. Use a credit card to pay: Use a credit card for payments (if you have one). Many of these protect online purchases as part of the Consumer Credit Act.

Use a credit card for payments (if you have one). Many of these protect online purchases as part of the Consumer Credit Act. Only provide required details at checkout: When making your payment, only fill in the mandatory details (often marked with an asterisk) such as your address. Unless you think you’ll become a regular customer, don't create an account for the store.

When making your payment, only fill in the mandatory details (often marked with an asterisk) such as your address. Unless you think you’ll become a regular customer, don't create an account for the store. Keep your accounts secure: Make sure your shopping, online banking and payment accounts are protected by strong passwords that you don't use for any other account.

If you believe you are a victim of fraud, you should tell Report Fraud online at reportfraud.police.uk or by calling 0300 123 2040. If you live in Scotland, contact Police Scotland on 101.