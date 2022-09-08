Ofcom
Have you saved money by switching to a social broadband tariff?
Have you, or someone you know, benefited from a social tariff to get a better mobile or broadband deal? If so, we'd like to hear from you.
Social tariffs are specially discounted broadband and phone packages available to customers on benefits. People who switch to a social tariff can save around £144 a year on their broadband bills.
But although many companies offer these packages, our research shows that millions of eligible customers have not yet signed up. So we are working to raise awareness of social tariffs, as part of our work to help support people during the cost-of-living crisis.
That's where we need your input. One of the ways we try to raise awareness is by highlighting the difference a social tariff can make to households who may be struggling with their bills. So if you've saved money by switching to one of these packages, we'd love to hear from you.
Fill in the form here with your details to help us spread the word about social tariffs.
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/news-centre/2022/tell-us-how-you-benefited-from-switching-to-a-social-tariff
