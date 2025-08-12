Homeless Link
Have your say on a reformed Decent Homes Standard
The Government is currently consulting on a reformed Decent Homes Standard for social and privately rented homes.
It plans to both update the current Decent Homes Standard, which has been in place since 2006, and attempt to find a common standard that can be applied both to social and privately rented homes, as committed to in the Renters Rights Act.
In the consultation, the Government also outline their plans to apply the Decent Homes Standard to temporary accommodation and supported housing.
This means the consultation will be of relevance to many Homeless Link members providing a range of accommodation services across tenures. We’d encourage all those with capacity to do so to respond to the consultation and feedback on the Government’s specific proposals. The consultation closes on 10th September.
Homeless Link plan to respond to the consultation, amplifying the concerns about resource and funding implications that we heard during our engagement around the Supported Housing (Regulatory Oversight) Act.
Please get in touch with Alex Worrell using the details below if you would like to feed in any further thoughts or concerns from your service in relation to the decent homes consultation to inform Homeless Link’s response, or share a copy of your own response with us.
