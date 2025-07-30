Have your say on disabled people’s rights at the Eisteddfod

Disabled people visiting this year's National Eisteddfod in Wrexham have an opportunity to help shape Wales' new 10-year plan to make life fairer for disabled people and create lasting change in how society addresses barriers to inclusion.

The Welsh Government’s draft Disabled People’s Rights Plan has been developed with the input of over 350 people with lived experience and expertise. It sets out ambitious and practical steps to tackle everyday barriers, from education and employment to housing, transport and public services.

Now, more voices are needed to help strengthen the plan and ensure it reflects what really matters to disabled people in Wales.

The Eisteddfod, with its growing focus on accessibility, provides an ideal setting for these conversations. Visitors will find clearly signposted Blue Badge parking, and accessible toilets in every block. BSL interpreters are on-site daily, and assistance dogs are welcome across the Maes, including at the main Pafiliwn venue. People needing a quiet break from the crowds can use the peaceful space called ‘Y Llecyn Llonydd’, and there’s an Accessibility Hub where they can get help and advice. Families with children who have additional needs can use the ‘Ynys Glyd’ area in the Children's Village, and there are designated good viewing spots at performances with staff ready to help. Scooters are available for hire to get around the Maes, and the Byw Bywyd (Living Life) stall, along with the other accessibility services, can be found near the main entrance.

Betsan Moses, Chief Executive of the National Eisteddfod, yesterday said:

Everyone is welcome at the Eisteddfod and we are working tirelessly to ensure that the Maes is as accessible as possible for our visitors. The services we have developed over the last few years reflect our commitment in this regard. We have been working with ‘Attitude is Everything’ for a few years to ensure that we offer a quality service across the Maes, and we are currently working towards a silver accreditation.

Jane Hutt, Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, will be visiting the Eisteddfod to talk with disabled people and representative groups. She yesterday said:

Our draft plan has already been shaped by hundreds of disabled people, but we know there are more voices to be heard. Your voice matters and your experiences count. By taking part, you'll help make sure this plan really works for disabled people across Wales.

You can find information about the consultation at the Welsh Government stand or online. Everything is available in a wide variety of accessible formats, including BSL, Welsh, English, audio, braille and easy read versions. The consultation closes on 7 August.

