Welsh Government
|Printable version
Have your say on disabled people’s rights at the Eisteddfod
Disabled people visiting this year's National Eisteddfod in Wrexham have an opportunity to help shape Wales' new 10-year plan to make life fairer for disabled people and create lasting change in how society addresses barriers to inclusion.
The Welsh Government’s draft Disabled People’s Rights Plan has been developed with the input of over 350 people with lived experience and expertise. It sets out ambitious and practical steps to tackle everyday barriers, from education and employment to housing, transport and public services.
Now, more voices are needed to help strengthen the plan and ensure it reflects what really matters to disabled people in Wales.
The Eisteddfod, with its growing focus on accessibility, provides an ideal setting for these conversations. Visitors will find clearly signposted Blue Badge parking, and accessible toilets in every block. BSL interpreters are on-site daily, and assistance dogs are welcome across the Maes, including at the main Pafiliwn venue. People needing a quiet break from the crowds can use the peaceful space called ‘Y Llecyn Llonydd’, and there’s an Accessibility Hub where they can get help and advice. Families with children who have additional needs can use the ‘Ynys Glyd’ area in the Children's Village, and there are designated good viewing spots at performances with staff ready to help. Scooters are available for hire to get around the Maes, and the Byw Bywyd (Living Life) stall, along with the other accessibility services, can be found near the main entrance.
Betsan Moses, Chief Executive of the National Eisteddfod, yesterday said:
Everyone is welcome at the Eisteddfod and we are working tirelessly to ensure that the Maes is as accessible as possible for our visitors.
The services we have developed over the last few years reflect our commitment in this regard. We have been working with ‘Attitude is Everything’ for a few years to ensure that we offer a quality service across the Maes, and we are currently working towards a silver accreditation.
Jane Hutt, Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, will be visiting the Eisteddfod to talk with disabled people and representative groups. She yesterday said:
Our draft plan has already been shaped by hundreds of disabled people, but we know there are more voices to be heard. Your voice matters and your experiences count. By taking part, you'll help make sure this plan really works for disabled people across Wales.
You can find information about the consultation at the Welsh Government stand or online. Everything is available in a wide variety of accessible formats, including BSL, Welsh, English, audio, braille and easy read versions. The consultation closes on 7 August.
Related Links
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/have-your-say-disabled-peoples-rights-eisteddfod
Latest News from
Welsh Government
New business units in Carmarthenshire28/07/2025 14:05:00
Much needed business units will be built in Carmarthenshire to Net Zero standards, in a joint project between Carmarthenshire County Council and Welsh Government.
Wales rolls out subsidy card for gluten-free food25/07/2025 14:05:00
A new pre-paid card will be rolled out across Wales to give people who receive gluten-free food on prescription greater choice and freedom.
Big improvement in ambulance patient handover times24/07/2025 14:05:00
The number of people waiting more than an hour to transfer from an ambulance into an emergency department in Wales has fallen by almost a fifth.
Deputy First Minister Feasts on Success at Royal Welsh Show Food Showcase24/07/2025 11:25:00
The Deputy First Minister with responsibility for climate change and rural affairs recently [Tuesday 22 July] toured the flagship Food & Drink Wales Business Lounge at the Royal Welsh Show, witnessing firsthand how Welsh Government support is delivering major commercial opportunities for food and drink businesses across Wales.
Ten-year milestone for ‘Food and Fun’ summer holiday scheme24/07/2025 09:25:00
School’s out and once again the ‘Food and Fun’ programme will be providing free nutritious breakfasts, lunches and fun activities for learners to enjoy during the summer holidays.
Welsh Revenue Authority reports £2 billion in revenue for Wales23/07/2025 16:10:00
The Welsh Revenue Authority (WRA) has today (23 July) announced £372 million in tax revenue for Wales during the last financial year.
Making wood work for Wales22/07/2025 14:05:00
Wales launches its first Timber Industrial Strategy today, to capitalise on growing global demand for timber, which is expected to quadruple by 2050.
Expert panel meets to shape the ethical and effective adoption of AI in Welsh public sector delivery22/07/2025 11:05:00
An expert group will meet for the first time to look at how Artificial Intelligence can be used to improve public services for everyone living in Wales.
‘Magnificent showcase’ of Royal Welsh not possible without our farmers – Deputy First Minister21/07/2025 11:05:00
As the Royal Welsh Show gets underway in Llanelwedd, the Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies has praised farmers for being the ‘backbone of our rural communities’.