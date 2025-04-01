Association for Project Management
|Printable version
Have your say on how delivery of national infrastructure projects can be improved - All-Party Parliamentary Group for Project Delivery
The All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Project Delivery has launched its inaugural inquiry, aiming to enhance the delivery of major national infrastructure projects in the UK. In a call to action, parliamentarians are now asking all stakeholders involved in the delivery of vital infrastructure projects to send written evidence and recommendations.
The inquiry launched at a meeting in Parliament on Tuesday 25th March, attended by the group’s Chair, Henry Tufnell MP and other politicians, with presentations from Niamh Mullan, Global Head of Project Management – Marine, Babcock International Group, Dr Paul Chapman, Director, UK Government’s Major Project Leadership Academy & Saïd Business School, University of Oxford and Alexander Budzier, also of Saïd Business School, University of Oxford.
The inquiry is accepting written submissions from industry experts, project professionals, academics, businesses, and other stakeholders, and will run until 11 am on Tuesday 6th May 2025. The full terms of reference are available on the group’s website appgprojectdelivery.org/news-and-updates
Speaking at the inquiry launch, Chair of the APPG for Project Delivery, Henry Tufnell MP said: “For far too long, the UK has struggled through poor delivery of infrastructure projects, experiencing delays or budget overruns, which hinders job creation, progress, and economic growth. It's essential we get better at building things that improve people's lives and drive growth. That's why I'm pleased to announce our APPG's first inquiry: how the Government can improve infrastructure project delivery nationwide.
With the Government's focus on infrastructure as a growth driver and the launch of NISTA, this inquiry is timely. Our inquiry will provide Parliament with support to ensure we have the expertise, policies, and solutions to drive progress forward with momentum. We want to hear from a diverse range of organisations, whether they be project professionals, construction experts, procurement personnel, organisations or the public.
If ever there was a time for all interest groups and sectors involved in infrastructure projects to come together, it is now. I urge all interested parties to engage with the inquiry to help develop a comprehensive, effective, and engaging report.”
The APPG is keen to hear evidence on issues impacting project delivery including skills and capabilities, technological changes, and collaboration between the Government and the private sector. In light of the recent announcements about the National Infrastructure and Service Transformation Authority (NISTA) and the infrastructure strategy, the APPG is particularly keen to hear suggestions and recommendations on transforming infrastructure and services.
The inquiry will conclude with a report and recommendations aimed at supporting action that improves the delivery of national infrastructure projects and promotes the uptake of best practices from project management around the world.
Andrew Baldwin, Head of Policy and Public Affairs at APM said: “We welcome the APPG’s new inquiry into improving the delivery of national infrastructure projects in the UK and a focus on how project management best practices can lead to better results. We look forward to hearing from APM members and the wider project profession on a broad range of issues impacting major infrastructure delivery around the world.”
Find out more about the APPG and have your say here
*All-Party Parliamentary Groups are informal groups of Members of both Houses with a common interest in particular issues. They are not official bodies of either the House of Commons or Lords.
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/have-your-say-on-how-delivery-of-national-infrastructure-projects-can-be-improved-all-party-parliamentary-group-for-project-delivery/
