Have your say on how Welsh-speaking communities can be strengthened
A group of experts want to hear your views on how to protect the future of our Welsh-speaking communities.
The Commission for Welsh-speaking Communities was set up by the Welsh Government to make recommendations on how to help make sure all our Welsh-speaking communities can thrive.
The call for evidence will be crucial to their report, which will make recommendations to the government. They are looking to hear from members of the public and organisations.
The Commission wants to hear your views on all kinds of issues affecting Welsh-speaking communities, from housing and education to community development and regeneration.
The call for evidence opens on 9 November 2022 and responses should be submitted by 13 January 2023.
Strengthening Welsh-speaking communities is central to the Welsh Government's strategy of doubling daily use of Welsh by 2050.
The Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles said:
It’s crucial that our communities are strong and protected so Cymraeg can thrive. Challenges facing Welsh-speaking communities have increased in recent years, and I’m sure lots of people will have views and suggestions to change this. This report will be valuable in seeing how the economy, policy decisions and demographics will affect the future of Cymraeg in our communities.
Chair of the Commission, Dr Simon Brooks said:
We want to give everyone the chance to have their say on the future of our Welsh-speaking communities. Evidence and ideas submitted will be vital for us as we work on our recommendations as a commission. I’d encourage as many people to take part as possible, and I can promise that all ideas will be considered carefully.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/have-your-say-how-welsh-speaking-communities-can-be-strengthened
