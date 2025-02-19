Welsh Government
Have your say on improving transport in your area
People will have the chance to have their say on regional transport spending under new plans being set out.
Regional Transport Plans will focus on introducing a more strategic approach to improving transport in each region of Wales to make it more accessible, sustainable, and efficient for communities.
This new approach will empower local leaders to take greater control over transport investments in the area. To support this a number of Welsh Government transport grants will be devolved from financial year 2026/27 onwards so priorities can be decided by the region.
Teams in north, mid, southeast and southwest Wales have been developing their regional transport plans and are now, or will soon be, consulting with local people to get their views on proposed policies and projects.
Final plans on what will be delivered in each region over the next five years will be published later this summer.
Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates said:
“Empowering local councils at the most appropriate level to deliver on the transport plans for their region is absolutely the right thing to do.
“With their local knowledge and understanding they are best placed to understand local needs and ensure that the investments made are putting people and communities first.”
