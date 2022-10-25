Have your say on landmark new farm support proposals at Dairy Show

The return of the Welsh Dairy Show provides a great opportunity for people to find out more about the Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS) and our co-design programme, Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths has said.

The event celebrating the dairy industry returns today (Tuesday 25 October) after a three-year absence due to the impact of the Covid pandemic.

The Welsh Government will be at the showground in Carmarthen and the Minister is encouraging people to visit the stand and find out more about the development of the SFS.

In addition, the SFS online survey has been extended to 21 November to ensure people have enough time to provide their valuable feedback on the proposed actions and processes of the scheme.

Actions to support the sustainable production of food, improve biodiversity, and strengthen the rural economy are part of proposals which outline the next steps in designing Wales’ landmark future farm support scheme.

The SFS signifies a major change and will be vital in supporting Welsh farmers to deliver a more resilient environment and rural economy.

Farmers will be provided with financial support for the work they do to meet the challenges of the climate and nature emergencies alongside the sustainable production of food.

Creating a new system of farm support that will maximise the protective power of nature through farming, recognising the particular needs of family farms in Wales and acknowledging ecologically sustainable local food production is a Programme for Government commitment.

The Farm Liaison Service and Farming Connect will also be at the show to provide support to farmers on other areas.

Rural Affairs Minister, Lesley Griffiths yesterday said: