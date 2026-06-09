Have your say on new plans to extend the DLR to Beckton Riverside and Thamesmead

TfL consultation on station designs, construction plans and environmental impacts open now until Thursday 16 July 2026.

Construction could begin in 2029, subject to funding and approvals

Extension could support up to 30,000 homes and 10,000 jobs, driving growth across the capital and beyond

Transport for London (TfL) is inviting Londoners to have their say on new, more detailed plans to extend the Docklands Light Railway (DLR) from Gallions Reach to Thamesmead via Beckton Riverside.

The consultation sets out updated proposals for how the extension could be delivered, including designs for two new stations, construction methods and potential impacts on local communities and the environment. Feedback will help shape the final scheme ahead of a planned Transport and Works Act Order (TWAO) application in early 2027.

TfL is proposing a new station at Beckton Riverside, opposite Gallions Reach Shopping Park, as part of a wider redevelopment including homes, jobs, retail and community space. A second station is planned at Thamesmead Waterfront, a 100-hectare regeneration site owned by Peabody, with the potential to support thousands of homes, jobs and a new town centre. Thamesmead Waterfront is being considered as one of Government's New Town proposals, subject to consultation.

TfL is seeking views on designs for the new stations, construction plans, how materials would be transported to and from sites, and impacts on local communities and the environment.

The consultation will be supported by a programme of local engagement and communication, including letters to residents, leafletting and local drop-in events across the area. These events will give residents, businesses and stakeholders the opportunity to speak directly with the project team and share their views in person.

TfL is working with the Royal Borough of Greenwich, the London Borough of Newham, the Greater London Authority and development partners including Peabody, Lendlease, Aberdeen Investments, Berkeley Homes and Homes England to support growth in the area. Improved transport links are central to unlocking development at Beckton Riverside and Thamesmead.

The extension would significantly improve connectivity for those living and working in the area, with journey times of around 25 minutes to Stratford, 30 minutes to London Bridge and 35 minutes to Tottenham Court Road. It would also connect two designated Opportunity Areas and four major development sites. The extension is expected to unlock 145 hectares of brownfield land and support up to 30,000 new homes and 10,000 jobs, delivering an estimated £15.6bn in economic benefits.

Thamesmead Waterfront and Beckton Riverside are among the largest remaining brownfield sites in London, but their potential is currently constrained by a lack of direct rail links. The scheme would include a new tunnel beneath the Thames, passing through a substantial layer of chalk that is well suited to tunnelling. This approach has proven successful for other river crossings, including the DLR extension to Woolwich Arsenal in 2009.

TfL is carrying out a full Environmental Impact Assessment as part of its planning process. Subject to funding and approvals, construction could begin in 2029, with the extension opening in the early 2030s.

The Government confirmed its support for the scheme in the Autumn Budget 2025, including backing for a potential funding mechanism, ensuring the scheme can progress. Final funding arrangements remain subject to agreement.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, yesterday said:

“I'm really pleased to be progressing our exciting plans for the DLR extension to Thamesmead, following Government backing in the Budget last autumn. This is something I've long called for - alongside London's businesses and communities - because it will not only transform travel in a historically underserved part of our city, but also unlock thousands of new jobs and homes, boosting the economy across the capital and indeed the country. I encourage Londoners to have their say in this detailed consultation and help shape these game-changing plans as we continue building a greener, better, more prosperous London for everyone.”

Alex Williams, TfL's Chief Customer and Strategy Officer, yesterday said:

“Extending the DLR to Beckton Riverside and Thamesmead will be a game changer for east London, providing fast, reliable connections to areas that have gone decades without direct rail access. It's vital we hear from people who could benefit, so their views can help shape the plans as they progress.”

Abena Oppong-Asare, MP for Erith and Thamesmead, yesterday said:

“This is fantastic news for Thamesmead and a major step forward for a campaign I have championed since I was first elected. The Government's backing for the DLR extension has been a hugely welcome breakthrough, and this project has the potential to transform local lives by improving access to jobs, education, new homes and opportunities across London. I encourage residents to take part in the consultation, make their voices heard and help shape a project that could transform Thamesmead for generations to come.”

James Asser, MP for West Ham and Beckton, yesterday said:

“The DLR extension to Thamesmead will provide a new route across the river and better transport links for Beckton and Gallions Reach, there is the potential for thousands of new homes, jobs and shops. It is going to have a big positive impact on the area so I'm glad that residents will have the chance to give their ideas and have their say.”

Councillor Anthony Okereke, Leader of the Royal Borough of Greenwich, yesterday said:

“Every Londoner should be excited about these plans for our corner of the capital. Thamesmead is the only London postcode which doesn't currently have a direct rail link and the DLR extension puts this right. It's a true catalyst for growth, providing local people with new connections and opportunities all across London.”

Councillor Tom Creswell, Cabinet Member for Planning and Development in Greenwich, yesterday said:

“Quicker, more reliable journeys to and from central London are just the tip of the iceberg for the Thamesmead DLR extension. This transformative project is going to unlock the area's vast potential through tens of thousands of new homes and jobs, building the Thamesmead New Town from the ground up with the infrastructure it needs to thrive.”

Forhad Hussain, Mayor of Newham, yesterday said:

“The planned expansion of the DLR is fantastic news for our borough - improving travel for Newham residents, tackling the housing crisis and unlocking huge economic benefits for all. The project is expected to unlock 145 hectares of brownfield land and support up to 30,000 new homes and 10,000 jobs, delivering an estimated £15.6bn in economic benefits. I would urge all Newham residents to take part in the consultation as we work with TfL to ensure the benefits of the extension are maximised for all. It is important that you take part so that your views can help shape the how the project is developed.”

The consultation is open until Thursday 16 July 2026.

Notes to editors:

The public can respond to the consultation here: www.tfl.gov.uk/dlr-extension-consultation-3

More information about the DLR extension to Thamesmead and Beckton Riverside can be found here: tfl.gov.uk/dlr-extension

A series of drop-in events will be held across Beckton and Thamesmead this June and July. The programme begins at St Mark's Centre, 218 Tollgate Road, Beckton E6 5YA, on Monday 15 June 2026 from 15:00 to 19:00, followed by The Moorings Sociable Club, Arnott Close, Thamesmead SE28 8BG, on Friday 19 June from 13:00 to 17:00. Further sessions will take place at Thamesmere Leisure Centre, Thamesmere Drive, Thamesmead SE28 8RE, on Saturday 27 June from 12:00 to 16:00, and at Gallion's Reach Shopping Park, Armada Way, Beckton E6 7ER, on Saturday 4 July from 14:00 to 18:00

The regeneration of Beckton Riverside and Thamesmead relies on a significant improvement in access to public transport, connecting these areas to the rest of London. High-quality public transport would:

Enable the delivery of thousands of new homes

Transform connectivity and increase public transport capacity

Unlock access to new opportunities and jobs

Support modal shift from private car use to more sustainable transport options

Construction for the DLR extension to Thamesmead is currently unfunded