Have your say on new powers to tackle roadside rubbish

Registered vehicle owners could be fined for litter thrown from their car, even if they weren't the ones driving at the time, under plans being considered by the Welsh Government.

Registered vehicle owners could be fined for litter thrown from their car

Roadside rubbish blights communities, harms wildlife and is difficult to enforce against under current law

Views and evidence sought as part of wider consultation on environmental sustainability, open until 14 October

Roadside litter blights communities and harms wildlife. For local authorities, it causes a significant financial burden and means money has to be diverted from other crucial services, like education, housing and libraries. Under current law, enforcement action can only be taken if the person responsible for littering can be identified, which local authorities say makes it hard to tackle.

The Welsh Government are asking for views and evidence on whether Wales should introduce a penalty to the person who the vehicle is registered to, whether they were the person responsible or even in the car at the time. Similar powers already exist in England and are due to be introduced in Scotland.

No decision has been made yet, and people in Wales are invited to contribute before the closing date of 14 October.

The question is one part of a wider consultation on environmental sustainability, which also asks about raising the maximum fixed penalty for fly-tipping to £5,000.

Cabinet Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability, Llyr Gruffydd, said: