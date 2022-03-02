Have your say on next phase of work to transform streets in Nine Elms

Transport for London (TfL) is working with local partners to transform Battersea Park Road to make it more attractive, accessible and people-friendly.

The project is supporting the new Tube stations at Nine Elms and Battersea Power Station and is fully funded through developer contributions from regeneration along Battersea Park Road and Nine Elms Lane

TfL is asking people to have their say on the next phase of changes, which would include segregated cycle lanes and new pedestrian crossings

Transport for London (TfL) is asking people to have their say on a series of upgrades and improvements to Nine Elms Lane and Battersea Park Road. The planned changes would make it much easier and safer for people to walk and cycle around the area and beyond. Enabling more people to walk, cycle and use public transport is a vital part of the area's regeneration, as well as London's green recovery from the pandemic.

In September, TfL, Battersea Power Station and Wandsworth Council completed the first phase of transforming the strategic roads in the Nine Elms area. TfL is now asking people for their views on the next phases of work in the area, with proposed changes including:

Protected cycle tracks with physical segregation

A bus stop bypass on the eastbound approach to the junction with Queenstown Road

A 20mph speed limit along the whole of Battersea Park Road

Improved 'straight across' pedestrian crossings at the junctions with Queenstown Road and Prince of Wales Drive

Two new bus shelters featuring real time bus information to replace relocated stops currently serving Battersea Park train station

A one-way entry to Meath Street from Battersea Park Road

As well as these proposals, there would be an early release on all arms of Queenstown Road junction and Prince of Wales junction, so cyclists can move off before general traffic, with dedicated cycle lanes guiding cyclists across the junction going both east and west.

The changes planned would be fully funded through developer contributions from the regeneration along Battersea Park Road and Nine Elms Lane and a public consultation on them is open at tfl.gov.uk/Battersea-park-road until Sunday 27 March. Subject to the consultation, the changes would be brought in on local roads over the next three years, co-ordinating with other development and construction work in the area.

The transformation of roads in the area supports the wider regeneration in the area along with the extension of the Northern line and will see the 2.5km stretch of Nine Elms Lane and Battersea Park Road completely redesigned to make it more attractive, accessible and people friendly. It is part of a £1bn package of dedicated infrastructure investment to support the size and scale of the area's growth.

The area around Nine Elms is undergoing significant regeneration with approximately 40 major development sites building 20,000 new homes and creating 25,000 new jobs between now and 2030. The Northern line extension between Kennington and Battersea Power Station is improving transport links in the Vauxhall, Nine Elms and Battersea areas, with journey times to the City and West End taking less than 15 minutes.

Helen Cansick, TfL's Head of Healthy Streets Investment, said:

“Ensuring that people can walk and cycle safely across the capital is vital to London's green recovery. Our plans for Nine Elms would support the extension of the Northern line and the major regeneration of the area, bringing new homes, jobs and open spaces to the local community. I'd encourage everybody to take a look at our plans and have their say on the proposals, as people's feedback will be vital to ensuring the changes work for everyone.”

Changes to roads in the area are being co-ordinated through the Nine Elms Vauxhall Strategy Board, with representatives from TfL, the Greater London Authority, Wandsworth Council, Lambeth Council and developers.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, TfL upgraded the nearby cycle route between Wandsworth Town Centre and Chelsea Bridge (CS8), which is giving people across the capital more space to walk and cycle safely.

Upgrades included protected space for people cycling, wider cycle lanes and lower speed limits to reduce road danger. The upgraded route is open and people without a bike can hire a Santander Cycles bike locally to try it out.