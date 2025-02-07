Welsh Government
Have your say on our CIPS Corporate Award programme
The Welsh Government has commissioned Miller Research (UK) Ltd to review the sponsored Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS) Corporate Award (CA) programme.
The aim of the review is to evaluate the strategic alignment of the CA programme with Welsh Government priorities; evaluate its learning outcomes and impact; and to help inform the future direction of the programme. As part of this review, Miller Research has created an online survey for individuals who have participated in the programme, past or present, either as a student, employer or a procurement leader from the Welsh public sector. Responses can be anonymous, and the accompanying privacy notice explains how responses will be managed.
Please complete the survey here.
Miller Research is also seeking volunteers for short online interviews, to gain deeper insights into stakeholder views. If you are interested in taking part, please contact: susannah@miller-research.co.uk
