Have your say on permit changes for Davidstow Creamery

The Environment Agency has launched a consultation over possible permit variations for the Camelford-based creamery in Cornwall.

There are two permit variations being consulted on:

Owner of the creamery, Dairy Crest Limited, wants to increase its cheese production capacity from 9.6 tonnes per hour to 11.4 tonnes per hour. Also included are operational updates and improvements, including to the nearby effluent treatment works.

The Environment Agency has itself applied for a permit variation to review the limits and parameters associated with the current discharge of treated waste water. We will ensure these sufficiently protect the River Inny.

In order for the permit to increase production to be granted, Dairy Crest Limited will need to show they are putting in place the necessary measures to protect people and to prevent or minimise emissions and impacts on the environment.

When considering the permit variations, we are limited to issues covered by the environmental permit. These include but are not limited to:

General operation of the site

Emissions to air and water

Pollution to surface and groundwater

Noise

Odour

Following this initial consultation, if the Environment Agency thinks it may grant the permit variations we will consult again before reaching a final decision on each permit variation.

There is more information about the permit applications on our Citizen Space page.

This consultation will be open until 5pm on 27 June, 2023. If you need a paper copy of the permit variation application, please contact our Customer Contact Centre on 03708 506 506. We may charge to cover copying costs.

You can send us your comments using: