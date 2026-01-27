Welsh Government
Have your say on plans to boost speech and language support
Plans to extend the successful Talk With Me programme to support older children aged 5 to 11 with their speech, language and communication skills were published yesterday.
Since launching in 2020, Talk With Me has helped make sure babies and young children under five receive the support they need to develop vital communication skills. The Welsh Government is now consulting on an extended programme, running from 2026 to 2030, which will support primary school aged children too.
Research shows that one in five children and young people struggle with their speech, language and communication, with more than 10% having long-term needs that create barriers to learning in everyday life.
The extended plan has five key objectives:
- raising public awareness of how to support babies and children with their speech
- helping parents and practitioners spot communication needs early
- making sure children receive the right support at the right time
- upskilling the workforce
- making sure preventative support is equally available across Wales
New actions would include a national publicity campaign for families of 5 to 11-year-olds, a review of support programmes for school-aged children, and a free online training course for people working with older children.
Minister for Children and Social Care, Dawn Bowden, yesterday said:
Every child deserves the chance to communicate confidently and express themselves. Strong speech, language and communication skills are fundamental to children's learning, wellbeing and future opportunities.
Talk With Me has already made a real difference to our youngest children, and I am delighted we are now consulting on extending this vital support to primary school aged children. I encourage everyone with an interest in children's development to share their views.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/have-your-say-plans-boost-speech-and-language-support
