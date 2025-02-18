Have your say on plans to reduce Guildford flood-risk

Public drop-in on Saturday 22 February, 12pm to 5pm at the Electric Theatre, Guildford with an online presentation on Wednesday 26 February, 7.30pm to 8.30pm.

The Environment Agency and its project partners are inviting local people to share their views and feedback on plans to reduce flood-risk in Guildford town centre.

Long history of flooding

Guildford has a long history of flooding from the River Wey, and the Environment Agency continues working in partnership with Guildford Borough Council and Surrey County Council on a long-term sustainable strategy to reduce the high level of flood-risk to the town centre.

The partners are now in the appraisal stage of the project, where further detailed assessments, surveys and engagement will be carried out to help develop the preferred option for the scheme. This stage is expected to last until 2026.

To showcase the scheme’s progress, the Environment Agency is hosting an information afternoon on Saturday 22 February, 12pm to 5pm at the Electric Theatre, Guildford.

There will also be an online Teams presentation on Wednesday 26 February, 7.30pm to 8.30pm that anyone can register for at https://consult.environment-agency.gov.uk/thames/guildford-flood-alleviation-scheme/

Public feedback “invaluable”

Jon Mansbridge, Guildford flood alleviation scheme project director at the Environment Agency, said:

We encourage local communities and interested groups to have their say, as their feedback is invaluable in shaping our long-term strategy to manage flood risk to Guildford. To hear all views, we will be holding a drop-in event where you can find out more and discuss the scheme with our project team, who will be there to answer questions. For those that cannot attend, we will also be hosting an online presentation following the public exhibition. It will be another great opportunity to find out about our progress finding a sustainable flood-risk management scheme and talk face-to-face with our experts.

The project partners shared early updated scheme proposals with the public in April 2024. Since then, they have further developed the scheme alignment in consultation with landowners and identified areas that will be lowered to create more space for water and habitat creation.

The flood defences will be visually integrated into existing and regenerated areas of the river corridor, reducing flood-risk to the town centre. The scheme will also enhance the riverside environment, and build better connections between Guildford town centre and the River Wey.

Visit https://consult.environment-agency.gov.uk/thames/guildford-flood-alleviation-scheme/ to find out more and follow @guildfordfs on X, formerly Twitter.

People can also e-mail guildfordfloodscheme@environment-agency.gov.uk with feedback or questions, and to request to be added to the newsletter mailing list.

Check flood-risk and sign up for flood warnings by calling Floodline on 0345 988 1188 or visiting gov.uk/flood.

Well-tested flood-protection plans remain in place for Guildford, and the Environment Agency continues to work closely with other professional partners, including Surrey Fire and Rescue Service and Surrey County Council, to help those at greatest risk.

The Environment Agency regularly maintains the River Wey to help reduce flooding, including cutting back vegetation and removing blockages.

There is also a temporary defence management plan for Guildford, covering Mary Road and William Road, which sets out how the Environment Agency can deploy temporary flood barriers in these areas if a flood warning is issued.

Contact us:

Journalists only: 0800 141 2743 or communications_se@environment-agency.gov.uk.

Follow us on X @envagencyse.