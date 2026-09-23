Have your say on proposals for a new London Overground rail route

First consultation now open on proposals for a new London Overground rail service linking Hendon and Hounslow

New 18.5km route would connect communities in north and northwest London, improve access to major transport hubs including Old Oak Common, and support new jobs and homes

Residents, businesses and stakeholders invited to have their say until Wednesday 18 November

Londoners are being invited to have their say on plans for a proposed new London Overground service linking Hendon and Hounslow.

Transport for London (TfL) is running an eight-week consultation from Wednesday 23 September until Wednesday 18 November 2026, which invites feedback for the first time on proposals to create an 18.5km passenger route on rail lines currently only used for freight across west and northwest London.

The consultation gives residents, businesses and stakeholders the opportunity to learn more about the proposals and help shape the development of the scheme.

Feedback will help TfL and partners to gauge public and stakeholder response, understand how people may benefit from or be affected by the scheme, deal with any questions or concerns, and capture ideas to strengthen the scheme.

David Rowe, TfL's Director of Investment Planning, said:

'This consultation is an important opportunity for people to shape the future of this new London Overground route. By making better use of existing rail infrastructure, we can improve connections between communities and support growth across west and northwest London.

'We want to ensure that everyone understands the proposals and has the opportunity to share their views. All feedback will be carefully considered as we continue to develop the scheme with our partners.'

Seb Dance, Deputy Mayor of London for Transport, said:

'The Mayor and I are delighted that TfL is taking this important first step in proposals to add a brand-new line to the London Overground network, utilising a line currently only used for freight to transform travel in north and northwest London.

'As well as connecting communities and improving access to vital places like schools, hospitals and transport hubs, this innovative rail project means we can drive regeneration and growth not only along the new route but across our great city - unlocking homes, jobs and opportunities.

'The Mayor and I encourage Londoners to have their say in the consultation and help shape this exciting new transport connection as we continue building a better, greener, more prosperous London for everyone.'

Erin Walsh, Director at West London Alliance, said:

'This could unlock west London's economic potential, connecting people and places across the sub-region. As the partnership of the seven west London local authorities, we encourage everyone with an interest in west London to have their say and help shape this once-in-a-generation opportunity.'

Matthew Carpen, Chief Executive of the Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation (OPDC), said:

'This is an exciting step towards a new rail link that could transform journeys across west London. As we deliver a piece of city at Old Oak, including new homes, jobs, parks and community spaces all within a vibrant canal-side district, this new London Overground route would connect more people to these fantastic opportunities, boost local growth and make travel quicker, easier and more sustainable.'

The new London Overground route would fill a key missing link in London's rail network, improving connections between communities and providing better access to jobs, homes and major transport hubs, including Old Oak Common. By bringing existing freight lines into passenger use and enhancing sections of the current rail network, the scheme would deliver new and improved connections while making efficient use of existing infrastructure.

Plans include up to six trains per hour linking communities and key growth areas such as Brent Cross, Neasden, Harlesden, Old Oak Common, Acton, Brentford and Hounslow, while improving access to London Underground, London Overground, National Rail, the Elizabeth line and HS2.

Subject to funding and approvals, the new route could support the delivery of around 25,000 homes, 11,500 jobs and up to £1.3bn in wider economic benefits, while encouraging more sustainable travel. The scheme could also remove around 650,000 car journeys a year, helping to reduce congestion and improve air quality.

Earlier this year, TfL and its partners agreed a funding package of up to £6.65m to support the next phase of design, modelling and public consultation work. This funding will also support further design and assessment ahead of a decision in 2027 on whether to seek powers to build the scheme. TfL is working closely with the West London Alliance, the London boroughs of Hounslow, Ealing, Brent and Barnet, the Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation, and Network Rail to develop the proposals and make the case for future investment.

Full details on how to take part, including consultation materials and how to respond, are available via the TfL consultation portal here: https://haveyoursay.tfl.gov.uk/west-london-orbital