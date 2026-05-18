Have your say on proposed change to permit at Hinkley Point C

The new combustion permit regulates the diesel backup generators, and improves the site’s resilience in the case of a power cut.

The Environment Agency has today launched a four-week consultation on a proposed change to the combustion permit at Hinkley Point C nuclear power station near Bridgwater.

NNB Generation Company (HPC) Limited has applied to the Environment Agency for a variation to the permit which covers backup generators. This is not for construction site activities.

Nuclear power stations must have a permit for combustion activities. The permit allows the company to operate diesel generators in the event of a power cut.

Since the permit was originally granted in 2013, several design changes have been made.

The proposed variation is to allow the installation of additional back-up generators and changes to those already permitted. These changes are intended to improve the site’s resilience in the event of a loss of off-site power.

We will only issue a varied permit if we are satisfied that the permit will ensure that a high level of protection is provided for the environment and human health and that the activities will not give rise to any significant pollution.

We will publish our final decision by autumn 2026.

Claire Brown, Nuclear New Build Programme Manager, said:

We have been working with NNB Generation Company on its application to vary parts of their combustion permit. The company is proposing to install additional back-up generators and make changes to those already permitted. These changes should make the site more resilient in the event a power cut.

How to have you say

You can send us your comments using:

The consultation closes at 11.59pm on Tuesday 16 June 2026.

For advice about how to make a comment or if you are unable to make a comment by email, please call 03708 506 506.

Please quote the application number EPR/ZP3238FH/V004 in any correspondence.

The Environment Agency will normally put any comments it receives on the public register. This includes your name but not your personal contact details. Please tell us if you do not want your response to be public.

Background

The Environment Agency is the independent environmental regulator for the nuclear industry in England. We make sure that nuclear power stations meet high standards of environmental protection.

We issue permits which cover the activities required for constructing, operating and decommissioning power stations.

For more about the Environment Agency and its regulatory role with Hinkley Point C visit Hinkley Point: nuclear regulation.