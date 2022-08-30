Members of the public are invited to have their say on measures to improve the accessibility of polling stations as part of a new public consultation.

The consultation, run by the Electoral Commission, opens on Monday 5 September and looks at how polling stations can be improved to make voting easier for people with disabilities.

Responses will be used to shape the guidance provided by the Commission to council staff who run elections, helping them to understand the barriers faced by people with disabilities and to make informed decisions about what they can do to make voting easier and more accessible for all.

The new guidance will reflect changes introduced by the Elections Act, expanding the support available in polling stations and giving voters with disabilities more choice about who can accompany them. These changes will come into effect at elections from May 2023.

Ailsa Irvine, the Electoral Commission’s Director of Electoral Administration and Guidance said:

“Everyone should have the right to vote on their own and in secret. Although there have been improvements in recent years, our research shows that there is still more to do to make voting easier for people with disabilities.

“We need your input to make sure we recommend the right support. If you want to have your say on the accessibility of voting at polling stations, we would like to hear from you.”

The consultation calls for views on barriers to voting, what should be available for people at polling stations, training for polling station staff, and how election teams can help to raise awareness of the support available to their local residents.

The consultation is open from 5 September 2022 until 17 October 2022.To contribute, fill in the online form when the consultation is live on our website next week or email EAConsultations@electoralcommission.org.uk (Opens in new window).