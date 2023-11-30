Have your say on the NDA Social Impact and Communities Strategy

The Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) has launched its Social Impact and Communities Strategy for consultation until 21 February 2024.

The NDA yesterday (Wednesday 29 November) opened its updated Social Impact and Communities Strategy for consultation, which will run for a period of 12 weeks until Wednesday 21 February 2024.

The strategy sets out the NDA’s obligations and strategic approach to supporting our communities and maximising the beneficial social impact of our work.

Under the Energy Act, the NDA has a statutory obligation to consider the impacts that our decommissioning work has on the communities living near our sites, as well as the wider responsibilities all public bodies have under the Social Value Act, of which this strategy flows from.

We are seeking feedback from stakeholders, local communities and the general public in order to ensure that these views are taken into account and that the final published version is informed by those consultation responses as far as possible.

The strategy will be subject to a final approval process before publication on the NDA website in spring 2024 – replacing the earlier 2020 interim strategy.

Find out more and have your say here: NDA Social Impact and Communities Strategy Consultation Nov 2023 - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)

The NDA provides annual funding of £15 million across the UK to support socio-economic activities which leverages millions of pounds of further investment from partners. We have supported a whole range of projects which benefit our communities, to date, our work has seen the support and delivery of jobs, skills and education, and training facilities in the communities in which we operate.