Nuclear Decommissioning Authority
|Printable version
Have your say on the NDA Social Impact and Communities Strategy
The Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) has launched its Social Impact and Communities Strategy for consultation until 21 February 2024.
The NDA yesterday (Wednesday 29 November) opened its updated Social Impact and Communities Strategy for consultation, which will run for a period of 12 weeks until Wednesday 21 February 2024.
The strategy sets out the NDA’s obligations and strategic approach to supporting our communities and maximising the beneficial social impact of our work.
Under the Energy Act, the NDA has a statutory obligation to consider the impacts that our decommissioning work has on the communities living near our sites, as well as the wider responsibilities all public bodies have under the Social Value Act, of which this strategy flows from.
We are seeking feedback from stakeholders, local communities and the general public in order to ensure that these views are taken into account and that the final published version is informed by those consultation responses as far as possible.
The strategy will be subject to a final approval process before publication on the NDA website in spring 2024 – replacing the earlier 2020 interim strategy.
Find out more and have your say here: NDA Social Impact and Communities Strategy Consultation Nov 2023 - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)
The NDA provides annual funding of £15 million across the UK to support socio-economic activities which leverages millions of pounds of further investment from partners. We have supported a whole range of projects which benefit our communities, to date, our work has seen the support and delivery of jobs, skills and education, and training facilities in the communities in which we operate.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/have-your-say-on-the-nda-social-impact-and-communities-strategy
|
|
Latest News from
Nuclear Decommissioning Authority
NDA reaffirms cooperation with Korea Radioactive Waste Agency22/11/2023 10:15:00
Leaders from the UK’s Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA), and the Korea Radioactive Waste Agency (KORAD) signed their second cooperation statement.
Register now for the largest nuclear decommissioning supply chain event in Europe21/11/2023 14:15:00
The NDA’s tenth supply chain event will be held on 27 June 2024 at The International Centre, Telford.
NDA partners with Hey Girls to help eradicate period poverty16/11/2023 11:15:00
The Nuclear Decommissioning Authority is partnering with Hey Girls to provide complimentary period products to staff and tackle period poverty across Cumbria.
NDA launches search for next generation of nuclear pioneers14/11/2023 11:15:00
The NDA group has launched its 2024 call for graduates to play a part in delivering its decommissioning mission and support one of the most important environmental programmes in the world.
Bus Station’s outstanding impact recognised in national awards09/11/2023 11:15:00
The transformation of Whitehaven’s former Bus Station into a thriving business hub has been celebrated this week after receiving a national award for its impact.
Showing progress in how we're delivering our mission - David Davidson, NDA Reporting Manager07/11/2023 09:15:00
Blog posted by: samfrench, 06 November 2023 – Categories: Mission delivery.
NRS Dounreay wins national award06/11/2023 14:15:00
Dounreay, a division of NRS, won the Large Employer of the Year award at last night’s Engineering and Construction Training and Development Awards ceremony.
Major nuclear company rebrands as ‘Nuclear Restoration Services’31/10/2023 11:15:00
Magnox Ltd has changed its brand and from 31st October 2023 will be known as Nuclear Restoration Services (NRS).