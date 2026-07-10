Welsh Government
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Have your say on tougher restrictions to make vapes less appealing to children and young people
Welsh Government along with other Governments from across the UK are asking for views on new rules aimed at making vaping products less attractive to children and young people
- proposals include plain packaging, shop display restrictions and limits on flavour names
- all 4 UK nations are consulting together on new rules for vaping products
- public and businesses asked to have their say before October 2 2026
Welsh Government along with other Governments from across the UK are asking for views on new rules aimed at making vaping products less attractive to children and young people.
Data shows that over a quarter of 11 to 16 year olds in Wales have tried a vape and almost 7% are vaping weekly. Among 16-year-olds specifically, over 45% have tried a vape and weekly use is 16%.
The plans being consulted on would require vaping and nicotine product packaging to be plain white, therefore banning colourful branding and imagery, and limit flavour names to single, recognised terms like ‘Apple’, ending names such as "Cosmic Fog" or "Cotton Candy".
The consultation also proposes restricting shops from displaying vaping products openly so that vaping and nicotine products must be kept behind a sales counter, in the same way tobacco products are currently handled.
Price lists would still be permitted and may include information on nicotine strength and ingredients to help adult consumers make informed choices.
The proposals aim to reduce youth vaping while continuing to enable adults who wish to use vaping products to quit smoking.
Wales, England, Scotland and Northern Ireland are consulting on proposals under the Tobacco and Vapes Act 2026.
Deputy Minister for Preventative and Public Health Nerys Evans said:
The rise of the number of children and young people trying and regularly using vapes in Wales is a real concern and one which we are determined to tackle.
They are being deliberately designed and marketed to appeal to children - with bright colours, cartoon branding and sweet-sounding flavour names that have no place in products containing addictive nicotine. It is simply unacceptable.
These proposals would strip away the gimmicks that make vaping attractive to young people.
I urge everyone - the public, parents, health professionals, teachers, businesses — to have their say before October 2. Together, we can take a big step in protecting our children’s health.
Wales has previously led the way in the UK on introducing smoke-free measures. It has already passed laws to restrict smoking in outdoor public spaces — including hospital grounds, school grounds and public playgrounds — to help ensure that people, especially children, are not exposed to harmful second-hand smoke.
Chief Medical Officer for Wales Isabel Oliver said:
The leading health risk to children and young people from vaping and nicotine products is addiction. These proposals have the power to prevent future generations of young people from becoming addicted to vaping and nicotine products, which can have significant impacts on their health and wellbeing.
The consultation is open to the public, businesses, retailers, health professionals and anyone with an interest in public health. It will close on October 2 2026.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/have-your-say-tougher-restrictions-make-vapes-less-appealing-children-and-young-people
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