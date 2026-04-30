Have your say: PIP review launches engagement programme for disabled people to get involved

Disabled people, the organisations that represent them, and other experts are being given more ways to shape a review of Personal Independence Payment (PIP).

PIP affects people’s everyday lives: their independence, dignity, choices, and ability to manage the extra costs of disability.

No single method can capture the full reality of disabled people’s lives. The Review will therefore use different ways to hear from people, including written evidence, local workshops, expert sessions, deliberative events, existing research and new survey work.

The programme is designed to give people different ways to share their views and evidence in a format that better works for them, so that the Review is informed by as many perspectives and experiences as possible.

Sir Stephen Timms, Minister for Social Security and Disability and co-chair of the Review, said:

PIP affects people’s everyday lives, independence, and ability to manage extra costs, so it is essential that this Review is informed by a diversity of experiences, evidence, and perspectives. We are grateful for the time, thought and experience people are contributing, and we will continue to work to ensure this Review is informed by the widest possible range of voices.

Dr Clenton Farquharson CBE, co-chair of the Review, said:

PIP is not just a benefit. It is part of how many disabled people live with dignity, independence and choice. That is why this Review must be shaped by people who know the system from the inside. We need to hear what works, what does not, who is being missed, and what needs to change. This engagement programme matters because good evidence is not only about data. It is about real lives, real barriers and practical recommendations that can make the system fairer and fit for the future.

Sharon Brennan, co-chair of the Review said:

Our engagement and evidence programme has been fully co-produced as a group of 15, with a focus on ensuring that our chosen mix of methods allows equitable access into the engagement process. We recognise that the Timms Review has the potential to have a significant impact on the lives of disabled people so it’s vital we hear the perspectives of as many people as possible.

In March, the Review opened a Call for Evidence, seeking feedback from the public on their experiences and knowledge of PIP.

Open until 28 May 2026, it is particularly seeking responses from those with lived or learned experience of PIP, including disabled people, the organisations that represent them, carers, clinicians, experts, MPs, and other elected officials across the UK.

Alternative formats of the Call for Evidence have been published on GOV.UK, including British Sign Language (BSL), Easy Read, audio, large print and Welsh translation.

Alongside the Call for Evidence, today’s announcement confirms the full evidence-gathering and engagement programme will include:

‘Workshop in a box’ resources kits to be shared with organisations and elected representatives. This will support them to promote, organise and run their own local workshops, capturing in-depth insights from with people with lived experience and those who support them in communities across the UK.

Evidence sessions with experts, including people with lived experience and relevant professionals, allowing deeper engagement on specific topics and potential solutions.

Deliberative events to be held across the UK later in the year, bringing people together to test ideas, explore trade-offs, and help shape the Review’s final recommendations.

Existing data and research, drawing on qualitative and quantitative evidence from the disability sector, government, and independent experts.

New quantitative survey research, commissioned with the National Centre for Social Research (NatCen), to fill gaps in the current evidence base around independent living and how PIP acts a gateway to other support.

The Review’s steering group is already delving into its priority themes and will continue to engage with existing evidence on PIP over the coming months.

Early findings from the programme are expected to begin informing policy analysis over the summer, with recommendation testing and refinement expected in the autumn.

PIP supports nearly four million people in England and Wales with the extra costs of living with a disability or long-term condition. The Timms Review — the first comprehensive examination of the benefit since it was introduced in 2013 — will report to the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions in autumn 2026.

Further details on how people can have their say will be announced in the coming weeks.

Additional information