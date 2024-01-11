Scottish Government
|Printable version
Head and neck cancer services
Investment in redesigned and accelerated diagnosis.
A new diagnostic pathway for head and neck cancer will help ensure patients have cancer ruled in or out faster.
Scotland’s Head and Neck Optimal Cancer Diagnostic Pathway, designed by clinical experts, sets out a new model for NHS Scotland to deliver an effective and efficient service.
This will allow resources to be targeted at patients with cancer - removing non-cancer patients from the pathway earlier – and improve the quality, safety, and effectiveness of care.
Head and neck cancers are relatively uncommon although incidence rates have increased gradually in the last ten years, with around 1,300 cases in Scotland diagnosed each year.
Head and neck cancers encompass more than 30 areas within the head and neck including the mouth, lip, tongue, and nose.
The new pathway sets dedicated timeframes for each step of the diagnostic process to enable diagnosis by day 30 and treatment to start by day 62. It was developed through the Centre for Sustainable Delivery (CfSD), a national unit designed to sustainably improve and transform Scotland's health care system.
Health Secretary Michael Matheson, said:
“Following considerable engagement from clinical teams across NHS Scotland I am pleased to see the publication of Scotland’s Head and Neck Optimal Cancer Diagnostic Pathway.
“As set out in our recently published Cancer Plan, cancer remains a national priority for the NHS and Scottish Government. This new, gold standard, pathway will enhance the efficiency of head and neck cancer services and provide improved experiences and outcomes for patients.”
The Scottish Government’s Detect Cancer Earlier (DCE) Programme has provided around £1.8 million of funding to support implementation of the new pathway. Boards will use the money to re-align services so patients can receive multiple tests – where clinically appropriate, at the one time - reducing their visits to hospital and speeding up time to diagnosis.
Cancer Research UK’s public affairs manager in Scotland, Dr Sorcha Hume, said:
“We welcome the optimal head and neck cancer diagnostic pathway for Scotland. We hope this new pathway will help to ensure patients have access to the right treatment as soon as possible, regardless of where they live. We support this initiative which we hope will ensure an earlier, more managed diagnosis to improve the experience of patients and their families.”
Background
- For information and a link to the pathway visit https://www.nhscfsd.co.uk/media/wdnfqyxz/nhs-scotland-optimal-head-and-neck-cancer-diagnsotic-pathway-v1-december-2023.pdf
- For more information on head and neck cancers visit https://www.getcheckedearly.org/head-and-neck-cancers
- Scotland’s Cancer Plan was published in June 2023, including a new earlier diagnosis ambition to reduce later stage disease by 18% over the next 10 years.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/head-and-neck-cancer-services-1/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Supporting local food and drink businesses11/01/2024 16:05:00
£100,000 funding to promote regional products.
National Care Service summer forums: supplementary report11/01/2024 11:20:00
In summer 2023, we held events across Scotland as part of our work to co-design the National Care Service (NCS). The events covered different themes. This report contains additional feedback we gathered from some of the event.
Steps to be taken to ensure Scotland is part of a UK-wide approach to Post Office convictions11/01/2024 09:15:00
Scottish Ministers keen to work with the UK Government.
Cost of living marketing campaign 2022-2023: evaluation report09/01/2024 10:05:00
An overview of the cost of living marketing campaign which ran from 28 September to 22 November 2022, including independent evaluation results.
People with jobs reminded they can qualify for Scottish benefits08/01/2024 12:05:00
As many people return to their jobs following the festive break, those in part-time and full-time work have been reminded that they can qualify for Scottish Government benefits.
First Minister urges UK to hold the Government of Israel to account05/01/2024 15:05:00
FM: UK Government’s repeated refusal to call for an immediate ceasefire is shameful
Managing deer numbers for nature and climate05/01/2024 14:05:00
Enabling sustainable measures for deer management.