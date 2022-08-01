Children’s Commissioner
|Printable version
Health – the Children’s Commissioner’s view
Children care about feeling happy and well and they want to be physically healthy. They reject the artificial dichotomy between physical and mental health and know how important it is to maintain good health. They also have a very good sense of what helps them do this.
What children say about Health
‘The lack of help with mental health has been the biggest thing that has stopped me and my friends from achieving what we want. It is difficult to access as we are not taken seriously, and when we are, waiting lists are so long’ – Girl, 17.
‘There needs to be more of a push towards physical fitness as it’s a real motivation booster’ – Boy, 16.
It was clear from The Big Ask that children today value their mental and physical wellbeing. They recognise how important good mental and physical health is as part of a good childhood, and a successful adulthood. While 8 in 10 children were happy or fine, 1 in 5 children worried about their mental health and this was one of the biggest worries for children. Some groups of children worried more about their mental health, with 2 in 5 teenage girls worrying about this.
What progress we have made to deliver for children in the area of Health
- Since The Big Ask, the office has spoken to hundreds of children about mental health. Those with acute conditions, in mental health beds in hospital, those receiving support from specialist NHS care or school Mental Health Support Teams (MHST) or community hubs, and some receiving no support at all.
- In The Big Ask there were 26,000 responses from children in receipt of mental health support. The office conducted visits to children in mental health hospitals as part of the qualitative research for The Big Ask.
- Earlier this year, the office published the annual briefing on children’s mental health. This found that in recent years, spending on children’s mental health services has increased and services are treating more children.
- There is still a mountain to climb before all children are getting the support they need and deserve. And since the pandemic, more children are struggling with their mental health, and at an earlier age.
- The office has been working to ensure the Government’s Special Education Needs and Disabilities (SEND) Green Paper leads to fundamental change for the support available to children with SEND in school, including those with mental health needs.
- In July, the office published a new report, ‘A Head Start: Early Support for Children’s Mental Health’. This sets out the office’s vision for children’s mental health, as a response to the Government’s Mental Health and Wellbeing Plan consultation. It was based on the views of children and young people about what they would like to see in an early mental health help offer. The six key ambitions can be found in the section below.
- In the past year, the office has also delivered a programme of work exploring the impact of the online world on children – in particular, on the harmful impact of online abuse. The office spoke to 120 children and young people aged 8-21 in focus groups and at a workshop of young adults, to understand and inform the role of parents in tackling sexual violence online. Mental health arose as a key theme threading through these conversations. Young people – particularly girls – spoke powerfully to us about the harmful impacts of sexualised and highly-edited/filtered online content on their mental health, self-esteem, and body-image.
The vision for children
Now, as we emerge from this period, there is an opportunity to make sure we are prioritising children’s wellbeing in general, and, where it is needed most. The Children’s Commissioner wants children’s mental and physical health to be a top priority, with a focus on preventing ill health and increasing access to the right care, in the right place, at the right time. Additionally, the Children’s Commissioner has called for the roll-out of Mental Health Support Teams (MHSTs) for every school by 2026/27, to provide an enhanced level of support and more connections between schools and NHS specialist services.
The Commissioner has set out six ambitions to support children’s mental health. In the wake of the pandemic, it is more crucial than ever that we take the time to listen to them, and to give them the support they need. The six ambitions are:
- Ambition 1. Every family receives support to promote good mental health and wellbeing through pregnancy and the early years through Family Hubs, including mental health support for parents where needed.
- Ambition 2. All children are protected from harm and taught the digital skills they need to be safe online, making the online world safe and exciting place for children to have fun, learn and connect with others, and all.
- Ambition 3. All children have plentiful access to safe and fun spaces to play with their friends.
- Ambition 4. All children’s needs are met where they are and they receive support in school, through families of schools.
- Ambition 5. The taboo of accessing support needs to be broken by making sure children can access it quickly, locally, in their communities or online.
- Ambition 6. Specialist NHS support is available for any child who needs it, with no child turned away or stuck in a spiral of escalation whilst waiting for support.
Original article link: https://www.childrenscommissioner.gov.uk/2022/08/01/how-we-can-support-children-and-their-mental-health-to-attend-school-regularly/
Latest News from
Children’s Commissioner
A statement on the murder of Leiland-James Corkill01/08/2022 13:38:00
Like many, I was shocked and saddened by the horrendous murder of Leiland-James Corkill, by those who should have loved and cared for him.
No more known unknowns01/08/2022 09:20:00
My Attendance Audit so far has included surveying all local authorities, carrying out a deep-dive in 10 local authorities to get to the root of school absence and a detailed investigation of the daily attendance patterns in autumn 2021.
Celebrating the Commonwealth Games29/07/2022 13:38:00
Celebrating the Commonwealth Games (28 July 2022).
Reforming children’s homes: a policy plan of action29/07/2022 09:20:00
Reforming children’s homes: a policy plan of action (28 July 2022).
What we learned from parents under 5 in the second Family Review Call to Action27/07/2022 16:10:00
Family life, and what can be done to support families, is a key priority for the Children’s Commissioner, who was delighted to be commissioned by the Government to undertake an Independent Review of contemporary family life.
Creating a child safeguarding system which shares data to protect and empower children and young people27/07/2022 13:20:00
Over the last few months, my office has been working hard on developing new ways to improve data sharing in child safeguarding systems. Following a cross-government workshop in May, which we previously reported on, the team has undertaken an intense round of one-to-one interviews with senior stakeholders and begun detailing recommendations for improvements.
Children’s Social Care – the Children’s Commissioner’s view26/07/2022 09:20:00
The Children’s Commissioner is committed to promoting and protecting the rights of children and is particularly focused on supporting children who have a social worker, are in care or are living away from home.
The end of a busy term at the Children’s Commissioner’s office22/07/2022 15:38:00
At the end of a busy term, this post is a chance to share what my team and I have been up to over the last few months and reflect on progress made.