Health and Safety Executive Chief Executive awarded in the New Year’s Honours List
The Chief Executive of the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) Sarah Albon has been recognised in the New Year’s honours list.
Sarah has been appointed a Companion of the Order of Bath for her services to the public sector.
The honours are given by the King and recognise achievements of people from across the United Kingdom.
HSE CEO Sarah Albon
Sarah Albon recently said:
“It is a great privilege to have been awarded a CB in the King’s New Year’s Honours list.
“I’m proud to be a civil servant working on behalf of the public, and proud of the teams I lead. I have been very fortunate to work with dedicated and talented colleagues throughout my career and I see this award as testament to their achievements as much as my own.”
Chair of the HSE Board Sarah Newton added:
“It’s a pleasure to work with Sarah Albon who over the past five years at HSE has led the organisation through significant challenges and change.
“Since becoming Chief Executive of HSE in 2019, Sarah has provided outstanding leadership, implementing major initiatives of national significance, protecting people and places. I’m pleased to see this award rightly recognise Sarah’s contribution, both here at HSE and in her roles across the Civil Service, and I am delighted to congratulate her on this achievement.”
Sarah joined HSE in 2019 and led the organisation’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Prior to HSE, Sarah was Chief Executive of the Insolvency Service. Before that, she worked for the Ministry of Justice and its predecessor departments.
