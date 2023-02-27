Crown Commercial Service
Health and Social Care Network (HSCN) access services – Expression of Interest
Find out how we can support you with your transition from old to new technologies
Background
Initial call-off contracts for Health and Social Care Network(HSCN) services are now nearing their end date. In 2018, NHS organisations worked directly with NHS Digital, who provided specialised support around the transition from old to new technologies.
Many NHS organisations will soon need to review their options and routes to market to re-procure these services. In collaboration with NHS England (which, as of February 2023, now incorporates NHS Digital), we plan to support customers through a new aggregated competition under the HSCN Access Services DPS (RM3825) agreement.
Why join an aggregation?
CCS runs aggregated procurements that deliver the following customer benefits:
- aggregations are free of charge
- price savings come from leveraging volumes
- process cost savings (frees up customer resource)
- support throughout the process (including transition to new contract)
- expertise in both procurement and category
Who can join?
This Expression of Interest is aimed at NHS Organisations requiring connection into HSCN.
How to get involved?
To register your interest, please complete our online form, quoting ‘HSCN’ and one of our team will be in touch.
For those customers who wish to run their own call-off procurements or organise and deliver their own aggregated competitions under RM3825, guidance and templates are available in the documents section of the RM3825 webpage.
